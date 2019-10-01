The Observer-Reporter occasionally asks Facebook friends to respond to a question about an issue in the news. Here is how they responded to this question: “Last week, Gov. Tom Wolf called for legalizing adult-use recreational marijuana. What are your thoughts on the topic?”
Paul Peternel: It is just another symptom of freedom to the extreme, freedom independent of its impact on anyone else. For medical reasons perhaps. But we are recreating our culture to death. No, I would not like to see it legalized. If I can’t self medicate for an infection without a prescription, then no to this also.
Jim Lear: I know, let’s just let the government regulate, legislate, and dictate EVERY aspect of our lives since they are far superior and realize we can’t possibly take care of ourselves.
Raina Thomas Stevens: It’s because the state is in so much debt and that’s the only way he’ll get voted back into office. You know it and I know it. It’s a puppet show.
David Joseph Greider: If he truly wanted to make it legal, he would allow the public to grow their own. No, he wants to legalize it, but the government controls and profits from the sales.
Vicki Palmer: Weed has so many benefits to people! The hemp industry is growing like wildfire! Health benefits are greater than any negative thoughts! No one has ever died from weed overdose!
Angela Nicole: Let’s be honest. Nobody really cares what we think. If anybody did, marijuana would have been legal decades ago. They are doing this now because they see how much income has been generated by other states and they want in.
Beverly Cornell: Absolutely not! Medical marijuana has many uses, but recreational? In 2 years PA will be like Colorado ... streets full of people getting high ... more DUIs. The former governor said it was the worst thing he did. Does anyone want their doctor or nurses smoking this?
Becky Angotti Golden: Yes great news. I am wholeheartedly in favor of it.
Jake Thwaite: There’s no argument here. The libra scale of pros and cons is literally broken in the pros favor. It’s to the point I can’t help but critically question the intelligence level of anyone against it.
Fern Sibert: It’s scary to think about it on the road. Every weekend I see hundreds of beer cans and bottles on the exit ramps and streets that we are picking up the trash. To know that there are more intoxicated drivers. Just plan scary.
Tracy Petty Belle: People are always afraid of the unknown or the “bad rap” this illegal drug has gotten. Fear is what stops change. I’m still not sure how people don’t see that alcohol is more dangerous and much more of a gateway drug than anything but again it’s fear and unfound “facts” they believe. It is a natural plant, not man-made or have anything added to it in order to use it or get its effects. It has shown to help a number of people in many different ways. I think it is a great idea and the revenue will be life changing.
Mike Griest: If weed becomes fully legal for recreational use then it would bring a lot of revenue to Pennsylvania like all the other states that have legalized it! Then they could actually have millions or billions of dollars in revenue to actually do something with these so-called roads here in the state, instead of hitting potholes every 20 feet! Also, it would clear up a lot of legal issues and police to actually go for calls that’s real emergencies!
Marsha Dykins: I’m against this other then for medical purposes! I don’t want my grandchild going to a friend’s house and their Mom or Dad are smoking pot! Plus, now we will be seeing more accidents with alcohol and drugs in someone’s body.
Ralph Ciccone: Never tried it, wouldn’t even if it were legal. If they do legalize it, they need to come up with a field sobriety test for DUIs; we can’t have people driving stoned. That said, I don’t think pot is any worse than alcohol, maybe even less so, and I’ve never seen an angry pothead, but I’ve seen plenty of angry and belligerent drunks. Tax it and regulate it just like alcohol, and it would free up the police for more important things.
Carol Luppino-Hensley: I am prescribed it. It eases anxiety and helps with arthritis pain. It should have never been made illegal.
Mark McCune: Kinda like alcohol and tobacco are for adult use but all ages still get ahold of it. This state can’t even enforce the speed limit on an interstate let alone marijuana.
Ursula Susie Opalinski-Levy: Similar to medical marijuana, will people be required to purchase a permission card and be blocked from purchasing guns?
Melissa Meier Thompson: It is a gateway drug! Plus you will see more auto accidents from DUI.
Chad Roberts: Whatever they want to do to generate tax revenue ... that’s what it’s all about. If they could find a way to tax heroin, they’d do it.
Brad Zahuranic: The only thing Wolf sees in anything is more taxes. Remember no matter what the state says it’s still a federally illegal substance.
Anne Pinchalk Martin: Bring in the revenue although we will wonder where it goes like the gas taxes.
Scott McCurdy: Should have legalized it years ago. People will smoke it if it is legal or not. Alcohol is much worse and more addictive.