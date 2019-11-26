The Observer-Reporter occasionally asks Facebook friends to respond to a question about an issue in the news and print some of the responses. Last week, we asked: State lawmakers passed a bill Thursday to ban the purchase of cigarettes and other tobacco products by people under 21 while maintaining an exception for military veterans or service members who are at least 18. What are your thoughts on the move?
Brenda Powers: Good idea, since vaping especially affects the lungs of those under 23.
Jeff Cadman: I agree with the 21 age limit but don’t agree with the military exception. We all must understand that the use of tobacco products leads down the road to dire health conditions. I was a heavy smoker for almost 40 years before quitting 17 years ago. I was recently diagnosed with COPD due to my tobacco addiction.
Tracy Buskirk: Its okay for them to raise the stakes for alcohol and tobacco products and firearms for 21 age or older but it is okay to rip an eighteen-year-old away from his mother and father as he is beginning his journey and life to go fight on the front line of a war. Makes absolutely no sense. If your children are going to get after these products they’re going to do it whether you approve or not.
Kenny McGowan: You’re either an adult, capable of making your own decisions, or you’re not. Everything should be either 18 or 21, including voting.
John Shissler: Long overdue & since that would reduce the volume of customers it will create the need to increase prices & taxes. That will in turn encourage more to quit!
Ehren Thommas: A complete waste of time and money by the state ... you could bump it up to 30 years old to buy tobacco and alcohol, and younger people will still find a way to get it if they want it. The only uptick is the state will be on the lookout to fine more retailers for underage sale, making more revenue.
Ed Blanck: Just because you are in the military should not make a person exempt from the law. Probably could be a type of discrimination.
Aaron Froyd: Whatever ... I never smoked, but kids and teenagers will still find a way to obtain tobacco products or alcohol.
Dan White: No, same as for drinking should be 18. Or raise the voting age to 21 with everything else.
Joe Cursi: I started smoking at the age of 16. Doesn’t matter what the minimum is, teens will find a way.
Stephanie Amon: I do not agree with the exceptions.
Ja Florian: The military used to give out cartons of unfiltered cigs to every soldier going to war, even to non-smokers. The military got men hooked. The military should forbid all tobacco use to be a soldier. The military started this ... let them end it. As to kids ... it won’t stop kids, but the ban is needed.