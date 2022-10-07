Dr. Wayne London, a Harvard trained medical doctor, had visited town for his 50th high school class reunion. The next day we received a call from one of his classmates suggesting that he be invited to visit Chan Soon-Shiong/Windber Medical Center. As his classmate explained, he had some very interesting ideas about health and healing. After observing the campus on his first tour of the grounds, he suggested that the entire medical center property should appropriately be referred to as “the healing hillside.”

