Washington County Commission Chairman Diana Irey Vaughan is to be commended for working with vice chairman Larry Maggi in placing the important issue to adopt a government study commission before county voters on Nov. 2. Her decision demonstrates leadership beyond partisan politics. In addition, the willingness to join forces with Common Pleas President Judge John DiSalle to solve an ongoing intransigent crisis in county governance (as detailed in Irey Vaughan’s op-ed of July 21) is exemplary. Moreover, if voters ultimately adopt a home rule form of government, the rewards will broaden far beyond solving the present intragovernmental dilemma.
Change to existing institutions, no matter how outdated or ineffective, is never easy. The Pennsylvania counties that have done the hard work and adopted home rule have been rewarded with the independence to formulate their own local form of government. They are free from the constraining cookie cutter requirements set forth in antiquated Pennsylvania statutes that often impede progress in Washington County.
For a variety of reasons now is the time to establish a commission to study and recommend a form of home rule government in Washington County. While Republicans and Democrats may disagree on the final provisions of a home rule charter, the bipartisan consensus to form a government study commission is encouraging.
Even under the best of times, the patronage-driven offices for civil filings (prothonotary), criminal filings (clerk of courts), real estate filings (recorder of deeds) and wills and estates (register of wills) have long outlived their usefulness. Unfortunately, these are not the best of times. As pointed out by Commissioner Irey Vaughan, since assuming office in January 2020, several row office officials have turned their benign clerical domains into political flashpoints with an agenda to disrupt the court system and impede the collection of county fees. In addition, the prior clerk of courts was accused and convicted of diverting a large sum of office receipts for his personal use.
Because these officials were elected, there is little that the commissioners could do to rectify each situation. A thief stayed in office until the end of his term. Clerical operations were run like political fiefdoms. Row office officials terminated competent employees to make patronage hires. These same officials ignored directives from the president judge they were elected to serve.
It is important for voters to know there are three categories of row offices in Pennsylvania. First, are the clerical offices described above that exist solely to support the court system and serve no “check and balance” function in county government. The public expectation of these offices is simply to perform their clerical responsibilities by processing the flow of legal documents necessary to keep the court system functioning. Since January 2020, these clerical offices have performed miserably and taken no action to improve.
Under a home rule form of government these, court-based, clerical, row offices would be replaced with a new Department of Court Records. This county function would be organized in accordance with best record keeping practices. It would save money by eliminating overlapping functions and expenditures. The administrator of this new department and all clerical employees would be retained or hired based on merit.
The second category of row office includes the elected coroner and sheriff. Some will argue they should remain as elected positions in Washington County. In my view, both should be eliminated. The coroner position should become the office of a modern appointed medical examiner, qualified to perform forensic pathology. The sheriff should be a law enforcement official with extensive administrative experience, appointed by the commissioners and the courts.
Lastly are the row offices of district attorney, controller and treasurer that should remain as elected positions. Each of these offices serves as a check and balance on county government. This independence ensures that criminal justice, county audits and the receiving and disbursement of county funds remain self-sufficient functions.
In addition to the above, a government study commission will have the opportunity to consider whether to recommend replacing the three-commissioner system authorized by state law with a single elected chief executive. Under this model, adopted by Allegheny County and others, a countywide council would also be elected to work with the executive in conducting county business. The executive would be a single voice and the council would reflect the very different needs and priorities of Washington County’s diverse communities. Of course, when the review is completed, the study commission could recommend retaining the three-commissioner system.
Lastly, a government study commission can assemble home rule recommendations that would make Washington County less dependent on state government in other important respects. The county could be given greater control in addressing: a) economic development needs; b) the demands on county government for local services; and c) the ability to invoke a rapid response to address unique problems without waiting for Harrisburg to take action, including public health issues like the pandemic.
Sometimes it takes a political crisis to precipitate long overdue change. The citizens of Washington County should be dismayed at the former illegal activity and present unconscionable high jinx taking place in the clerical row offices. Conversely, citizens should be heartened that there is a bipartisan effort to resolve the problem. Now is the time to take action and begin the process to adopt a modern, more efficient, form of government.
Gary Stout is a Washington attorney.