It was my fifth-grade teacher, Sister Patricia, who first introduced me to meditation. She guided the whole class in a session where our focus was on God. A few years later my high school creative writing teacher would also use meditation in the classroom – this time, to unlock our creativity. I latched on to this practice as a resource for me. As a teenager I tried to duplicate what my creative writing teacher showed us in the classroom. I practice regularly as an adult, especially when I’m feeling stressed or my chronic illness delivers me a painful day. It was particularly helpful during a recent hourlong MRI testing session.
OP-ED: Why I'm teaching my son to meditate
- By Bonnie Jean Feldkamp
