It was my fifth-grade teacher, Sister Patricia, who first introduced me to meditation. She guided the whole class in a session where our focus was on God. A few years later my high school creative writing teacher would also use meditation in the classroom – this time, to unlock our creativity. I latched on to this practice as a resource for me. As a teenager I tried to duplicate what my creative writing teacher showed us in the classroom. I practice regularly as an adult, especially when I’m feeling stressed or my chronic illness delivers me a painful day. It was particularly helpful during a recent hourlong MRI testing session.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Purchase a Subscription