“An opinion that has been widely held is no evidence whatever that it is not utterly absurd.”
--Bertrand Russell
An opinion is a judgment, subject to change, depending upon interpretation of evidence. A fact is verifiable and beyond argument. In recent years, people across the ideological spectrum have turned to opinion-oriented cable channels and the internet over “straight news.” This, and other factors like “confirmation bias,” have resulted in distorted beliefs and behaviors.
In 2018, a Pew Research Center survey sought to determine the public’s ability to distinguish between five factual statements and five based on opinion. The study explored whether the public sees distinctions between news that is based upon objective evidence and news that is not. The results showed little better than random guessing on the part of the participants.
The survey concluded that those who place high levels of trust in the objective news media are better able than those who berate the media to accurately identify news-related statements as factual or opinion. Almost 40% who trusted the objective media correctly identified all five factual statements, compared with 18% of those who have not much or no trust in the media. The public’s level of interest in current events showed little difference in distinguishing fact from opinion.
It will come as no surprise that another Pew Research report found that “ideological silos” are now common on both the left and right. People with down-the-line ideological positions – especially conservatives – are more likely to proclaim that most of their close friends share their political views. The report also determined that many Republicans and Democrats have growing contempt for the opposing political party.
A recent overnight trip to Somerset County gave me the opportunity to observe the Pew Report findings in real time. Somerset County leans heavily Republican. Many residents continue to support Donald Trump. Newly minted “Trump 2024” signs have replaced the roadside “Trump/Pence” signs.
Somerset County is rural, white and Protestant, with few recent immigrants. Family farms populate the landscape, and have long provided the backbone of the local economy. Unlike the neighboring counties to the west, there is no Marcellus Shale deposit to invigorate the economy. When dairy farms go out of business, so do the local feed stores and other enterprises dependent on farming.
In the county seat of Somerset and in other scattered towns, public housing is common for the sizable low-income population. Many older residents struggle to survive on Social Security. This year, the cost of heating oil is a major concern. Somerset County’s public school system is below standard. Salaries for teachers are low, making it difficult to attract qualified educators.
Few Somerset residents appear to trust the objective media to provide accurate information. However, discussing politics is a common pastime. The conversations are replete with negative “opinions” of Democrats in general and President Biden in particular. These judgments are treated as “fact.” Many invalid opinions are discussed in the living rooms, grocery stores, bank lobbies, phone conversations and on social media until they transition into accepted facts as solid as cement.
Some examples follow:
President Biden has committed treason by not closing the southern border to keep the American people safe from crime and drugs. The facts are that the Trump administration left Biden with a patchwork of border deterrent policies, some with dubious legal underpinnings. Solving the nation’s immigration crisis will involve addressing the root causes with a broad legislative solution. Republicans in Congress have refused to discuss comprehensive legislation.
President Biden has intentionally cut back the supply of oil by embracing green energy policies to force up gasoline prices. In fact, Biden made a plea for increased production and refining, while also announcing the planned December release of 15 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Domestic producers are maximizing profits rather than spending money to open drill rigs to produce more oil and gas.
Democrats have printed trillions of dollars without increasing the supply of goods thereby increasing inflation. Blaming inflation exclusively on Democratic spending proposals ignores the trillions of dollars in pandemic spending supported by Republicans and approved by Trump when he was president. Moreover, supply chain issues and the Ukraine conflict have been major contributors to worldwide inflation.
Democrats have decreased police budgets resulting in more crime on the streets. The facts show that cities did not substantively cut their 2021-22 police spending as part of defunding initiatives. Instead, cities moved funds to create alternative departments to answer 911 calls involving mental health and other non-violent crimes. As gun violence increased in 2022, Democratic mayors across America sought additional police funding.
President Biden is providing billions in aid to Ukraine while permitting elderly Somerset County residents to freeze in their homes. Foreign policy experts from both political parties agree that aiding Ukraine is one of the best investments the U.S. has undertaken in decades to protect the liberal democratic system. Regarding assistance to low- income Americans, Republicans have rejected Democratic efforts to provide support.
Why does it matter whether an utterance is labeled opinion or fact? As I learned from my sojourn to Somerset County, it is possible to have a rational discussion concerning an opinion. However, an erroneous fact shared by the community is beyond reproach. Better to keep silent, return home and write a commentary.
Gary Stout is a Washington attorney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.