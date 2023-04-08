This commentary will discuss the Washington County Republican commissioner candidates in the May 16 primary election. My first task was to reach out and ask each non-incumbent candidate what they would do differently than the present Republican-majority board, and why voters should favor them over the other candidates.
Two candidates responded and their comments are included.
Overall, the Republican primary has gotten off to an inauspicious start. After nomination petitions were submitted, there were attempts among Republicans to get candidates thrown off the ballot. These unsuccessful challenges, with one appeal, were followed by a kerfuffle over distribution of unauthorized ballot-slate cards. The cards endorsed only more radical Republican candidates. Clearly, this primary season will be a raucous affair.
There are two distinct groups seeking Republican voter approval. One group of “patriot” commissioner candidates is teaming up with the disruptive, row-office incumbents to shift local government to the far right. These candidates are out to challenge the courts, dismiss knowledgeable civil servants and to replace the county’s voting system. Their goals have little to do with forming a well-run local government.
A second group consists of Republicans that are more traditional. Although lifelong conservatives, they appear to be motivated by good governance. These candidates seem dedicated to keeping Washington County moving forward on a responsible track without endless confrontations.
Nick Sherman. Incumbent commissioner Nick Sherman does not fit within either Republican camp. He would like the traditional Republicans to view him as the adult in the room. However, when convenient, he offers support to “election denier” patriots to gain a foothold with their extreme voters. Sherman is certainly the most experienced candidate, but has done little to distinguish himself during his term in office. His path to a primary victory is working to ensure that the other contenders cancel each other out, leaving him as one of the last two Republican candidates standing.
Ashley Duff and Bruce Bandel. I am discussing Duff and Bandel together because they are inseparable on the campaign trail and are running as a Republican team. They are the heart and soul of the extreme county patriot movement. Neither has served in public office or distinguished themselves in public service beyond the claim that they are the only candidates who have attended every public commissioners’ meeting since the 2020 presidential election. What is left unsaid is that their repeat attendance has been a well-choreographed exercise with their supporters to hijack the public comments portion of each commissioners’ meeting. Their goal has been to win backing for Donald Trump’s election-denial movement in local government.
Neither candidate has stated publicly what specific actions he or she would implement, beyond removing voting machines, if elected. There is no evidence that they care about or understand the practical mosaic of county government.
Kevin Redford. Redford is a small-business owner who has never served in public office. He supports the leadership of Diana Irey Vaughan, the Republican commissioner who is stepping down. Redford would not be running if she had remained in the contest. He is loathe to criticize the other candidates, but clearly believes that in Washington County “we have something that is working well.” Redford impresses me as a pragmatic, thoughtful candidate who would grow into the position.
Sonia Stopperich Sulc. Ms. Sulc is employed as a nuclear cardiology nurse at Canonsburg Hospital. She has a long resume in Republican politics at both the state and county levels and is a former supervisor of North Strabane Township. In 2014, she lost her bid as a Republican candidate for state representative. Sulc supports Trump in his bid for another term in the White House and is a staunch conservative. She believes her experience as an elected official sets her apart from the field. As commissioner, Sulc would review the performance of civil servants before replacing them.
Electra Janis. Janis entered the race when she learned that incumbent Irey Vaughan was retiring. She has been endorsed by Republican State Sen. Camera Bartolotta. Her background is in psychology and human resources. Janis has served as a district director with the Pennsylvania State House of Representatives and in numerous capacities in the private sector. A press release from her campaign focuses on her experience in state government. Janis pledges “to find innovative ways to solve problems for our people so we can ensure families flourish and jobs are plentiful.” It is not clear how this statement is meaningful when the present Republican administration in county government has the economy firing on all cylinders with a low unemployment rate. Janis should be more specific on whether her goal is to maintain the responsible status quo or to make radical changes in county government.
Being a county commissioner involves making complex decisions on administrative, financial and emergency-management issues. The three individuals ultimately elected in November, representing both the Democratic and Republican parties, must be prepared to hit the ground running. They will oversee a sprawling government that serves a population of 203,000 people. There is no place for tribal politics or for candidates who have little understanding of how county government functions.
Gary Stout is a Washington attorney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.