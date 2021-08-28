“The meaning of life is to find your gift. The purpose of life is to give it away.” – William Shakespeare
I was recently on a search committee to assemble a “dream team” of independent individuals to run for the Government Study Commission in the general election on Nov. 2 in Washington County. This commentary will not focus on the commission, the county’s row office debacle or the pandemic. During our committee discussions, the array of talented individuals who live and work in Washington County overwhelmed me. Our county is truly a unique community that has reason to be proud of its citizens and their accomplishments.
What is most evident when one takes inventory of our local leaders is the number of qualified women who are responsible for all aspects of Washington County’s, political, legal, social and economic enterprises. While not quite the Amazon community of Greek mythology, Washington County women match their counterparts in skills and experience. Women are leaving their imprint on every endeavor throughout the community.
A few examples will highlight my point. At the head of the female pack is Commissioner Diana Irey Vaughan, who chairs the county’s board of commissioners. She has grown into her position as the most visible political figure in Washington County. While I often disagree with her conservative philosophy, there is no denying that she is willing to govern in a nonpartisan fashion. Her appointments to county offices including chief clerk, human services and the law department, among others, have been women. Most of the officials in the county’s clerical row offices are also women.
In the Washington County Court of Common Pleas, Judges Valerie Costanzo, Traci L. McDonald and retired Judge Katherine B. Emery continue the tradition of females in the judiciary. Kathy Sabol, executive director of the Washington County Bar Association (WCBA), has transformed the WCBA into a dynamic organization, often singled out as among the best in the commonwealth. The WCBA is comprised of 480 attorneys and judges, and 25% of its members are women. Many of them contribute to organizations throughout the county.
Since 1998, Betsie Trew has served as executive director and now as president and CEO of the Washington County Community Foundation. Under her leadership, the assets of the foundation have grown from less than $250,000 to more than $50 million. One of her goals is to help women advance through the ranks of nonprofit organizations and philanthropic giving. The present board of directors of WCCF includes eight dynamic women, all dedicated to helping those in need.
In the field of education, women rule in Washington County. Until recent retirements, both Washington& Jefferson College and California University of Pennsylvania had female presidents. Many school district superintendents, principals, school board members and teachers are women.
In the area of nonprofit human services organizations, women abound in Washington County. The Drug and Alcohol Commission, Citizens Library, Teen Outreach, Commission on Aging, food bank, Communities Health Services, Literacy Council and the symphony all have women directors or presidents. There are many other examples of dedicated female Washington County leaders who help insure that the health and welfare of our citizens remains in caring, competent hands.
While I have chosen to highlight female leadership within the county, of course many exceptional men have dedicated their careers to local public service as well. For all who make a commitment to serve, the pay is meager, and the hours are long. The number of appointed local leaders who are at the top of their professions and yet decide to remain in Washington County is astounding. Many of them could easily leave for higher paying, more prestigious positions in larger communities.
At the municipal level of county government (mayors, supervisors, and council members), community volunteers (firefighters, nonprofits, schools and religious organizations) and commerce (business owners and their employees) are hundreds of Washington County residents who care deeply about their community. Few of these individuals receive the accolades they deserve.
Volunteer activities are especially noteworthy for providing a network of relationships and communications that influence good government. Without them giving freely of their time, Washington County would be a far less desirable place to live and work.
The more engaged communities are collectively, the healthier they become. One of many examples is the willingness of Commissioners Irey Vaughan and Larry Maggi to let the voters decide on our form of local government in the general election on Nov. 2. This process is participatory, accountable, transparent, efficient, inclusive and is one that respects the rule of law.
Helen Keller once said: “The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members.” The local leaders and volunteers of Washington County, many with an impressive feminine footprint, give meaning to this thought for all of us.