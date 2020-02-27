The once-crowded Democratic primary field now appears to have two clear leaders: Sen. Bernie Sanders and billionaire Michael Bloomberg, both 78.
Now would be a good time to look at these two candidates and ask two questions: What are their positions on issues of interest to the people of Washington County, and, if either were to be elected, what would the impact be on us?
Let’s begin our multi-part analysis by looking at the plans the two candidates have for energy. This is particularly important because Washington County is ground zero for energy production.
Their positions regarding energy have been articulated in all their speeches and advertising. There is little difference between them. In fact, you could substitute the name of any of the other candidates and be just as close on positions, so it really doesn’t make any difference which one you might project to win: The impact on us in this county would be virtually the same.
The key parts of the Sanders-Bloomberg energy plan are: remove fossil fuels (coal, natural gas and oil) from our economy; prosecute the fossil fuel industry; and ban nuclear energy.
You can easily confirm these positions by going back to published media reports or recordings of speeches and debates.
The Sanders-Bloomberg plan is the exact opposite of the plan in place that is allowing Americans of all descriptions to prosper. With unemployment in all categories at historic lows, the economy growing at a rapid rate, earnings increasing for average Americans and the financial markets at record highs, let’s look at what Sanders and Bloomberg propose and its impact here. This collection of actions should scare the daylights out of most but let’s give them the courtesy of examination.
Consider Bloomberg-Sanders shutting down all coal and natural gas plants. They do not propose to transition to alternative energy as that technology becomes available; they propose to shut down oil, gas and coal as soon as possible after they are elected. That is a clear indicator of the danger Washington County might find itself in with no time to prepare.
Bloomberg doesn’t spend much time pondering alternatives, but Sanders suggests the energy lost from coal and natural gas would be replaced by solar, wind, hydroelectric and geothermal power.
Are wind, solar, hydroelectric and geothermal practical substitutes? Here in Washington County, we can rule out geothermal immediately. Solar panels are certainly capable of providing some power but require sunlight to do so. Ask yourself how frequently this area is deficient in sunlight. Solar power is very difficult to store in usable quantity and cannot be transported from areas where sunlight is abundant. Solar doesn’t sound like a very practical solution.
Wind power entails the same practical limitation in this area. There is simply not enough sustainable wind.
Hydroelectric power requires large volumes of water with a significant drop in elevation. That does not describe this area either.
Considering the above, there seems no practical way to generate electricity to power all the things that are necessary in our lives like heat, light and food.
Then there is the matter of how we would run all our cars, trucks, trains, planes and boats without fossil fuels. The easiest of these to electrify, cars, have been a commercial failure despite huge subsidies. The reason is they do not provide what people want. Their range is limited and pulling loads is very difficult. Commercial trucks are an even larger problem. Their battery needs are many times that of cars and we cannot even adequately power cars. Battery-powered trains, planes and ships are not even on the drawing board. Current electrically powered trains are powered by electricity generated by fossil fuel or nuclear plants.
With all gas and coal facilities shut down, what happens to employment and the local economy? A very large percentage of the jobs in this area are tied to energy either directly or indirectly. People work for energy companies or companies that supply the energy companies or companies that use the output of the energy companies. Retail stores supply people who work in energy-related jobs. The hospitality industry caters to people who deal with energy-related companies. All those jobs are at risk.
As we consider our vote for president this fall, ask yourselves a few simple questions:
- Do you or anyone in your family work in the coal or gas industry?
- Does the company you or your family work for provide services to the coal or gas industry?
- If you are a parent, do you hope your kids find a high-paying job in the gas industry or its supply chain companies in Washington County?
- Do you now or hope to in the future receive a pension from an energy company?
- Do you work in the restaurant or hotel industry?
Let’s not make the consideration of evaluating the decision between Bloomberg and Sanders (or for that matter any of the Democrat candidates since they are all pretty much the same on energy) a political one. Make it about your family, right here in Washington County. Your family is more important than all the political noise we hear. Answer these questions:
- Which of the candidates cares about my family?
- Which respects and will protect my job?
- Which will deliver the results that benefit my family?
All of which asks the very real questions: Does it make any sense for a resident of Washington County to support a candidate that disrespects the jobs we have, the industries we work in and the life we have with our families?
Dave Ball is a Peters Township councilman and vice chairman of the Washington County Republican Party.