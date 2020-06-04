Once again, Washington County businesses and residents should be proud. Our continued commitment to the stay-at-home guidelines, practicing social distancing and personal safety protection to prevent COVID-19’s spread has yielded the result we have all worked for – Governor Wolf’s announcement that Washington County will “go green” Friday.
This designation means that many of the remaining restrictions will be lifted, including allowing bars and restaurants to offer in person dining options once again, entertainment venues to reopen, and recreation, wellness, and personal care services to resume – albeit with occupancy and social distancing limitations. This new phase also allows for in-person gatherings of up to 250 people if Centers for Disease Control guidelines are followed.
This is an extremely positive step in our continued recovery from the COVID-19 emergency and something that we should all be gratified to have achieved together. However, we must understand that the virus did not simply “go away,” disappear or “was not as bad as everyone thought it would be.” It was our actions as a community that had the impact. Our actions of working together and following the advice of health experts lessened the virus’ impact in Washington County. We reduced the infection rate, limited the virus’ exposure to our population and diminished its effects on our health care system by our proactive responses. But the last thing anyone wants is a spike in cases and the potential to backslide. Accordingly, the reopening of even more business and recreation activities in this green phase will require our continued vigilance and action. We must continue to be respectful of our co-workers, neighbors and friends as well as continue to observe the healthy habits and protective measures that helped us reach this phase.
Following CDC guidelines, we should continue to practice social distancing and, more so, have patience with local businesses and their employees as they begin reopening with reduced capacity and in compliance with public health measures. Our businesses want to serve their customers safely and their employees want to provide great service: Please given them that opportunity. The past few months have been difficult for our community, and as we move back toward some sense of normal, we cannot forget the spirit of togetherness and perseverance that allowed us to overcome these hardships. We will need to retain that spirit the days ahead.
As we take this next step to reopen Washington County’s economy, get our residents back to work and our citizens back to engaging in the community, let us take a moment to appreciate all the sacrifices, challenges and even frustrations that led us to this point. Then let us move forward, together, and safely, with the common bond of shared sacrifice and continued faith in Washington County’s bright future.
Jeff Kotula is president of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce.