Certain historical benchmarks have made American democracy unique in the world. Two of the most important that explain our rapid rise as a nation were the build-out of a nationwide public education system and the post office. Both were treated as necessities in a young democracy.
In the case of the post office, the mission was to provide the growing American public with affordable and universal mail service. Early on, Congress recognized the role of the post office in expanding commerce and in binding the nation together. A series of statutes mandated post office obligations that included geographic scope, range of mail products, access to service, frequency of delivery and uniform pricing.
In today’s modern society, universal broadband connectivity has become the newest mandate that a democratic republic must provide for its people. This means that anyone, anywhere, regardless of geographic location, socio-economic status, race, or gender has access to affordable internet services and devices. Federal, state and local governments have recently begun working together to institute this important project. The following commentary will explain why universal broadband deserves our support. It will also describe successful efforts to implement this goal in Washington County.
The post office was never about turning a profit. In 1860, $600,000 was spent to carry mail and newspapers to a developing California, but the agency collected only $119,000 in fees. The payoff in postal delivery to isolated communities was measured through improved literacy and civic spirit. In 2021, the post office may have reported a $4.9 billion dollar loss, but everyone gets their mail.
Today, more information is exchanged electronically than by paper. While broadband is replacing the post office in importance, recent research has found that as many as 42 million Americans are still without access to high-speed broadband internet. Moreover, only 72% of households in rural communities reported having access to broadband at home, compared to 79% in urban areas.
The “last mile” problem is significant. Private internet providers often refuse to extend service to sparsely populated areas where user fees cannot cover the cost. Moreover, before the pandemic there was an ongoing political debate over whether the necessity of broadband justified government spending in a private market.
Following the pandemic, which caused unprecedented death, isolation and economic damage, the eyes of elected leaders were opened to the need for universal broadband. First, it was clear that broadband provided easy access to governmental and financial services with no need to visit a brick and mortar facility. Second, vital emergency services were available online. Third, when businesses were closed, broadband video conferencing expanded opportunities in the work place. Fourth, online medical appointments (telehealth) became indispensable in providing health care for rural and elderly populations. Fifth, universal connectivity fostered equality by providing information sources to everyone. Lastly, broadband provided the means for isolated students to access ongoing learning opportunities.
In May of 2022, the Biden administration launched a $45 billion dollar “Internet for All” initiative to bring affordable high-speed broadband to everyone in America by the end of this decade. The president called for a “whole-of-government” approach. To participate in the program, states were required to submit a letter of intent to unlock planning funds. Each participating state was guaranteed a minimum $100 million allocation.
Shortly after the federal program was publicized, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced the state’s readiness to deploy more than $100 million in federal funds to bring broadband to underserved areas. In a rare act of cooperation, the governor and the state General Assembly worked together to create the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority to distribute the funds.
As reported in the Observer-Reporter in June, the Washington County commissioners approved separate contracts totaling nearly $5.4 million to bring high-speed internet to West Finley Township and Bentleyville. These actions will provide internet services to nearly 1,000 new customers in those areas within the next two years. In October, the commissioners disclosed another phase of the initiative. Ten separate projects will connect 5,000 new customers in southern and western parts of the county.
Commissioner Chairman Diana Irey Vaughan announced, “The focus of our initiative is to offer equitable access to broadband in underserved regions of Washington County.” Commissioner Larry Maggi added, “Community growth, economic development and broadband expansion are all positively linked.”
It is noteworthy that Washington County did not wait several years for the new federal and state broadband funding to filter its way down to the county level. To their credit, the commissioners immediately earmarked $30 million for broadband projects. The county received these funds in pandemic allotments from the Federal American Rescue Plan Act. This will permit Washington County to be in the vanguard of providing internet service to its citizens.
The success of broadband implementation in Washington County is another example of competent civil servants working with visionary elected leaders to achieve positive results. The commissioners have praised the efforts of John Timney, executive director of the Washington County Authority. Timney has demonstrated that a well-organized local government can respond to a challenge much faster than federal and state agencies.
Thanks to Timney’s well-laid plans and the support of the commissioners, Washington County will become a national model in providing universal broadband to the residents and businesses that need it the most.
Gary Stout is a Washington attorney.
