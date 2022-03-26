In this age of misinformation and sound bites, one lesson should be entrenched by now. It takes hard work to be a well-informed citizen, capable of interacting with other well-informed citizens, who wish to discuss the important issues of the day. Communications from elected leaders and political parties must be fact-checked. Disclosures from individuals with impeccable professional standing and high journalistic standards are not sacrosanct. Their analysis and conclusions do not give us the green light to accept factual statements as true. It is up to each of us, who wish to make sense of the world, to avoid the emotional bliss associated with confirmation bias when someone tells us our beliefs were correct.
Many of the issues screaming from the headlines have profound effects on our financial and emotional well-being. We hope there are simple answers to these problems so that we can comfortably agree with those we admire and respect. Unfortunately, many of the important issues we confront are complex and not explained by superficial descriptions of right and wrong.
Sometimes, the information sources we rely on are reliable. At other times, the sources have taken liberties with the facts to support a predetermined result and to keep us in blissful ignorance. If the reader of this commentary cares more about results and supporting a particular agenda than understanding issues, please turn to the sports page or comics and enjoy.
To make my point I have chosen two topics that are on the minds of many Americans: inflation and the Ukrainian conflict. I have no political agenda or position to support. My sole purpose is to ask readers to consider diving deeper into the vast amount of information available to them before drawing conclusions.
Inflation: The onset of the highest inflation rate in 40 years is too complex to place blame on any single factor. The combined development of pandemic-induced, supply-chain issues and strong consumer demand was unanticipated by economists of all political persuasions. Moreover, pandemic-induced worker shortages have led to higher wages.
The Federal Reserve is powerless against the lack of supply of everything from computer chips to housing. Over time, chip production will increase as the pandemic winds down, and the housing market will cool off as interest rates return to a more normal level. American oil/gas producers have been reluctant to increase production, even with higher prices. Many drilling companies promised their investors that profits and dividends would take precedence over plowing earnings back into more infrastructure.
Increasing interest rates in order to get a lid on prices will lower inflation. However, if the Fed moves to hike interest rates and tighten credit too aggressively, it risks tanking the economy into a recession with negative effects on the stock market.
Ukraine: The media has painted the Ukrainian conflict as a classic battle of good vs. evil and largely ignored the geopolitical background leading up to the war. Since the Soviet Union dissolved, America has set out to enlarge the NATO military alliance to include nearly every nation in Central and Eastern Europe that had been a vassal of the Kremlin for the previous half-century. To many Russian scholars, Putin’s initial attack came as little surprise. In a sense, it was a Russian backlash waiting to happen. Going back to 1995, George Kennan, the dean of Russia experts and the architect of America’s cold war containment policy, castigated NATO enlargement as “the most fateful error of American policy in the entire post-cold-war era.”
The war has compelled Washington to make new concessions to autocratic regimes in Saudi Arabia and Iran to compel them to pump more oil. Doing so will provide a financial windfall to both countries. Moreover, both countries will have more resources to fund their deadly proxy war in Yemen where the death toll has reached 400,000 non-combatants (10,000 children).
Ukraine is a major world exporter of wheat and other grains to the world. The war has shut down exports of existing grain production and may make it difficult to plant the spring crop. The United Nations has warned that the Russian invasion could trigger global famine, as Moscow’s Black Sea blockade delays important grain exports. The conflict has stoked fears of a deepening hunger crisis in countries already facing famine conditions.
Ukraine’s combined wheat exports are crucial to a number of countries, including Egypt, Turkey, Bangladesh and Iran, who get 60% of their grain imports from the region. Without food security, many third-world countries will be subject to military conflict. On another front, important to the West, Russia and Ukraine both supply raw materials critical to chip production, which is undergoing a worldwide supply shortage (see inflation above).
On the positive side, Western Europe could increase its commitment to renewable energy to lessen dependence on Russian oil and gas. This would be a boon for the climate, not unlike the pandemic crisis when energy usage shrank by half.
When it comes to complicated economic and geopolitical issues, very little can be explained in a brief commentary. For individuals seeking to broaden their understanding, the RealClear array of news, opinion and innovative research (see realclearpolicy.com and related sites) covers all angles and is a reasonable place to start. The more we understand, the less likely we are to claim the only “right” answer in our social interactions.
Gary Stout is a Washington attorney.