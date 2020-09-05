Two weeks, two national conventions, two dramatically different pictures of America that match the platforms of the parties. The Democratic National Convention was a stark, dark, pessimistic, hate-filled advocacy for socialism. In counterpoint, the Republican convention was a celebration of America’s greatness, a celebration of its people and a positive plan for its future.
The ever elegant Sen. Tim Scott delivered a particularly uplifting message, speaking of how Black voters have long been taken for granted by Democrats and how that is changing.
The stark contrast was highlighted by the discussion of abortion. While the Democrats are all about abortion, Republicans have too often assumed that Republicans find this so repugnant that opposition to it is taken for granted. Not so at this convention. Three speakers spoke in succession to emphasize the point. The abortion issue will not be downplayed.
Melania Trump was magnificent. She spoke to all Americans in a very positive speech. She was warm and empathetic. She spoke as an immigrant who loves this country. She said she “didn’t want to use any of her precious time attacking the other side.” What a contrast to the vicious, hate-filled speech by Michelle Obama at the DNC.
The third night reflected on America, the Land of Greatness. Again, a wonderful contrast to the dystopian picture presented by the Democrats. The setting against Fort McHenry was perfect.
A long list of both white and Black speakers focused on gains Black people have made under Trump and the support he has given them. Under President Trump, Black men and women have made significant gains in the job market, funding has been increased for historically Black colleges and universities and strides have been made in criminal justice reform.
It was interesting, and very telling, that one polling group that tracked individual speeches found on all the speeches with themes about the goodness and greatness of America, controlling violence in our cities, justice and loving America, Republicans and Independents graded the speeches A and B. Democrats uniformly rated them F. How is that for the Hate America, Hate Trump picture?
Vice President Mike Pence formally accepted the nomination as vice president and talked about law and order and the lack thereof under Democratic governors and mayors. “Tearing down statues is not free speech” he said, “and rioting and looting is not peaceful protest.” “You will never be safe in a Biden-Harris America. You will always be safe in a Trump-Pence America. Our agenda is based on freedom.”
The presidential acceptance speeches really highlighted the party differences.
Biden’s speech had all the emotion of a robot reading a teleprompter. Trump’s was low key and in touch with his audience. “We are a great nation. Our country is blessed by God.” What a difference from the Democratic view. “Never have voters faced such a clear choice: save the American dream or allow socialism to crush the American way of life,” said the president.
The president recited some of the many achievements of his first term and the shortcomings of Biden’s 47 years in Congress. He concluded with some comparisons, among which were: The Biden Plan – Made in China versus My Plan – Made in the USA; Biden will allow abortion up to the moment of birth while in my administration all babies born and unborn have a right to life; the Republican Party condemns in the strongest possible terms violence in Democrat-run cities while the Democrats never even mentioned the rioters.
After two weeks, we were left with a clear picture that the Democrats had nothing of substance to talk about. Their convention was a monologue of hate and endless grievances. Democrats do not like America. The message delivered by woke automatons like Kamala Harris was “burn America down and rebuild a true dystopian ‘workers paradise’ ruled by the state.” For all the problems cited, not one practical solution was offered. Raising taxes is not a solution. Slogans don’t affect change.
The bottom line difference between the Democratic and Republican conventions: The Republicans spoke of and honored God, expressed optimism, understood that government works for the people; promises made, promises kept; expressed a love for America and spoke of policy. The Democrats spoke only of how bad America is, how badly they hate Trump and their desire to turn America into a socialist disaster like every other socialism on earth.
Americans are voting for the economy, law and order and a Constitutional America. Despair, lawlessness and socialism are being soundly rejected.
Dave Ball is vice chairman of the Republican Party of Washington County and a Peters Township councilman.