The Democratic Party has been confronted by the very real possibility that it may soon have to face truth on a regular basis; that it may not be able to completely control the trajectory of every piece of news. The corollary is that it may occasionally have to tell the truth. This is unsurvivable for the Democrat paradigm. The cause of the Democrat meltdown? Elon Musk is buying the social media platform Twitter and threatening to remove some or all of the censorship, and former President Trump has started TRUTH Social as an open forum. What will happen if unfiltered truth should burst upon the scene?
We have watched Big Tech, in league with the Democratic Party, stifle conservative thought and expression in print media, on TV and on social media. The federal government has given carte blanche to Big Tech to censor any thought or comment not consistent with the liberal line. Who on the conservative side has not spent time in Facebook jail for posting a perfectly true comment but one that does not meet “approved standards of political correctness?”
The Democrats have a solution for the coming light, the same solution employed by totalitarian regimes for centuries: government censorship of thought and speech.
All of this is cast in the currently favored terminology, which is “providing disinformation.”
Disinformation, it seems, exists in a thicket of misinformation. Misinformation is false information and can include fake news, alternative facts, lies presented as facts, facts dismissed as lies, doctored photos, deep fake photos and all sorts of other false things that, the definition says, are not created to cause harm. Disinformation is defined as information that is false and deliberately created to cause harm. The Democrats label anything said by conservatives that varies from their party line as disinformation and therefore harmful.
Big Tech has, for years, been going to great lengths to censor what they call disinformation. The common denominator of what is censored is that it is conservative comment antithetical to prevailing liberal thought. For example, they censored comment critical of the Steele Dossier (and it turns out the information was true and the dossier was a hoax), they have censored all comment regarding voter fraud (as more examples surface indicating fraud does exist) and they censored all comment questioning the reporting of COVID statistics (as more now appear to have been false).
Then comes the Clorox. Enter Elon Musk to buy Twitter, and the left melts down at the prospect of an information market not controlled by the left. Good heavens, say they, who will protect our delicate ears from disinformation? What they really mean is good heavens, there is a chance that truth might compete with our lies.
Understand clearly that the left does not care about controlling disinformation. They only care that it is directed at the proper targets and not at them. They fear, above all things, free speech because they cannot control it or change it as needed and it, with truth, is not their friend.
Thus, we see the Democrats advocating the creation of the Ministry of Truth so clearly described in the dystopian novel “1984.” The Democrats’ name for this totalitarian entity is the Disinformation Governance Board to combat online disinformation (except Democratic disinformation).
There is huge irony in Democrats creating the Disinformation Governance Board. They are the same party that created and promoted the Russian collusion hoax, the same party that went to extraordinary lengths to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop scandal and the same party that has equated parents to terrorists. Now they believe they have the credibility to be speech police?
To extend the irony even further, the person probably least qualified to separate fact from fiction, President Biden, has picked a flower child named Nina Jankowicz as the disinformation czar. Among her accomplishments that are supposed to make her the perfect pick are: she coordinated the effort to quash the news of Hunter Biden’s laptop by creating her own disinformation campaign; she suggested using police officers to enforce what she determined to be online abuse toward women; she praised the great efforts of Christopher Steele and what an expert he is on disinformation. Get the picture? Jankowicz’s grasp on reality is tenuous and Biden wants her to be arbiter of your thoughts and your speech.
Arise, America. We cannot allow the Democratic Party to get away with this. Apply the Clorox quickly.
Dave Ball is chairman of the Washington County Republican Party.