To be a moderate in today’s political playground is difficult. Anyone who attempts to begin reasonable dialogue while playing in the partisan sandbox is likely to be attacked by bullies from both right-wing Trump nativists and left-wing cultural warriors. It is safer to stay at home (away from social media) and hope that the extremes cancel each other out before they burn down the public park.
Democrats and Republicans are experiencing a similar problem of vocal extremists seeking to control each party’s messaging. On the right, traditional conservative Republicans are being “primaried” out of office by neophyte candidates with few political credentials other than their loyalty to Donald Trump. These candidates do not understand or care about public policy. Their forte is energizing the Trump base and attacking all others.
On the left are cultural activists who have replaced the normal push for incremental cultural change with an accelerated cultural agenda. Under this trend, Democrats are judged not only by the public policies they support, but also by the extent they are “woke” on important social issues. This includes the call to defund the police, the recognition of white privilege and institutional racism and embracing the extreme element of the Me Too movement.
What is different about the two political extremes is that most Republicans have welcomed the gravitation to Trumpism as a Faustian bargain designed to win back Congress in 2022. The Republican Party is laser-focused and will tolerate little dissent among its leadership on the road to gain short-term political advantages.
Conversely, all Democrats are not equally sold on the cultural wars. While activist progressives are proud to have pushed the Democratic Party toward the left, a more measured opposition wants to slow the process down to keep moderates and Independents under the Democratic tent.
In today’s political climate, the extremist dilemma is a greater obstacle to gaining and keeping political power for Democrats than for Republicans. By refusing to exercise moderation, Republicans have kept their coalition together and gained strength among voters who are against one or more progressive cultural positions. On the other hand, when the Democratic Party moves further to the left, it turns off voters afraid of being labeled left-wing extremists or socialists. Better to be considered a patriot in favor of God and country than to have the neighbors believe you are a closet communist.
In my view, winning elections remains the ultimate prize, not changing social mores faster than the average American can absorb. I am in the same camp as the journalist Kevin Drum, a longtime writer for the ultra-liberal publication Mother Jones. In a recent article, he wrote: “Being personally happy means nothing in politics. What matters is what the median voter feels and Democrats have been moving further and further away from the median voter for years.” (If You Hate the Cultural Wars, Blame Liberals, July 3, 2021)
Mr. Drum does a back-of-the-envelope analysis to conclude that “Despite endless hopeful invocations of ‘but polls show that people like our positions,’ the truth is that the Democratic Party has been pulled far enough left that even lots of non-crazy people find us just plan scary.’ Moderate voters feel uncomfortable that “their entire lives are being held up to a spotlight and found wanting.”
The recent NYC Democratic primary has provided an interesting snapshot of the status of more moderate Democratic politics. During the campaign, the progressive leanings of the present mayor, Bill de Blasio, or the firebrand Bronx Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez were nowhere in evidence. Eric Adams, a former NYPD captain, won the primary. His campaign message was moderate and straightforward, based on recovery from the pandemic and controlling violent crime rates.
The midterm elections in 2022 will determine whether the Biden administration is able to effectively govern in the last two years of his term. Democrats cannot forget that the flood of new voters who helped power Obama to his two historic wins fell away in the midterms. This permitted Republicans to control Congress and functionally end Obama’s ability to pass legislation. For Biden to avoid this result several factors are important.
First, it is impossible to win in 2022 without the Democratic base fully engaged. Accordingly, Biden is correct in honoring his commitments to his progressive base. However, he should emphasize those policies, like infrastructure, that least offend moderates and Independents.
Second, Democrats must turn the anti-democratic, anti-immigration and anti-equality messaging of Trumpism to its advantage with the same fervor as when Trump was in office. The more successful Trump is in recruiting unqualified candidates in Republican primaries the better Democrats will do in the general elections.
Third, Democrats must turn Republican attempts to limit voting into a central campaign issue so that young voters and voters of color have a stake in overcoming any voting impediments to prove that their voices matter.
Fourth, analysts believe that Democrats will need to capture about 52% of the national popular vote to maintain a House majority. This can only be accomplished if many of the marginal Democratic voters who participated in the 2020 election remain in the electorate.
Republicans have learned that extremism can win local and state elections. Democrats must counter by moderating their rhetoric on sensitive social issues. Keeping moderates and Independents engaged is the key to maintaining Democratic control of Congress in 2020.
Gary Stout is a Washington attorney.