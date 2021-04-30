The first full week of May is National Travel and Tourism Week – an annual tradition since 1983 for the United States’ travel community. According to the U.S. Travel Association, this week is a time when travel and tourism professionals across the country unite to celebrate the value travel holds for our economy, businesses and personal well-being. This year, it will be equally important to recognize the positive economic impact tourism has in Washington County and the necessity of its resilience.
In their most recent annual report, the Economic Impact of Travel and Tourism in Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development found that Washington County is a leader in the region in significant tourism impact categories such as Visitor Spending, Travel Industry Employment and Direct Labor Income. According to the report, direct traveler spending in Washington County in 2019 (the most recent data available) was approximately $714.3 million and $758.4 in total tourism economy visitor spending. The report also stated that Washington County’s tourism industry directly employed 5,974 people and generated $207.2 million in direct labor income and $399.4 million in total economy labor income. These travel industry impacts also produced nearly $160.9 million in state and local tax revenue. The study concluded that Washington County is ranked second in these areas among counties in the Greater Pittsburgh Region – right after Allegheny County – which is home, of course, to major tourism draws such as the Pittsburgh Steelers, Carnegie Museums and the Senator John Heinz History Center.
The Washington County Tourism Promotion Agency is proud that our efforts – along with the work and dedication of our tourism partners –have produced significant results for our county in economic impacts, enabling us to achieve this high ranking among our regional peers. It is vital that we continue to market our area to tell the story of the spirit that lives in Washington County and drive visitation to our historical, entertainment, restaurant and retail assets as well as attract new events to bolster our hotels and other lodging venues impacted by the pandemic.
There are encouraging signs that the tourism economy is beginning to rebound. The Pennsylvania Trolley Museum will break ground on a new expansion this month, and the Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village is partnering with the Beast Mode Archery Challenge for a new event this June. The county will also welcome events such as The Whiskey Rebellion Gravel Ride, American Junior Golf Association, and the return of the Whiskey Rebellion Festival, along with a full slate of events at The Meadows Casino this summer. The tourism agency is also making investments in the Montour Trail Southpointe Connector and earlier this year joined the Washington County commissioners in announcing nearly $100,000 in new marketing and capital grants to local attractions.
Tourism is one of the largest industries in the county and, as the studies consistently show, the economic impact is significant. But unlike other major industries, its growth depends on individuals who are willing to travel, try new experiences, learn new things, and take new paths. The American spirit Lives in Washington County, and we welcome you to come and share it – not just for a week, but for a lifetime.
Jeff Kotula is president of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Promotion Agency.