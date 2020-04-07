Every person who has ever been involved in helping with a political campaign has spoken with someone who they are trying to persuade to vote and has been told some form of “I don’t vote" and "I don’t pay attention to politics because it doesn’t affect me.” Now we are in the middle of unprecedented times where a global pandemic has affected each and every one of us, and we can see how truly important it is to pay attention to politics. Decisions made at the federal, state, and especially the county and local levels affect us all. And it is everyone's responsibility to make sure that we elect intelligent, competent, trustworthy, and compassionate individuals to every level of government.
It has never been easier to learn about all of the candidates who will be on the ballot. Your county election board will have contact information for the local Democratic and Republican parties to whom you can reach out for information on any of their candidates. But most candidates on the local level, from state House and Senate candidates to local city council or township supervisor races, are active on social media. They have their own websites, Facebook pages, Twitter accounts or even Instagram stories. A person can quickly and easily find out where candidates stand on the issues that matter to them. And if you cannot find the information you are looking for, you can contact them through one of their pages, from the comfort of your home, and ask questions. Local candidates should always be willing to have a conversation about the local issues, and you may even find that candidates for statewide or higher offices are willing to make a call to connect with voters on the local level. This is how democracy is supposed to work – elected officials, and those striving for office, communicating with their constituents and discussing the issues that are important to them.
It is also now easier to vote in Pennsylvania than ever before. Late last year Gov. Tom Wolf signed into law Act 77. This legislation made numerous changes to the state's election law including eliminating straight-ticket voting, extending the final date to register to vote until 15 days before an election, and adding no-excuse mail-in ballots. This last part allows anyone to vote in elections from the safety of your home, weeks before the actual election. In these uncertain times these changes will give everyone the opportunity to vote without having to leave the house, wait in line, and possibly put yourself, and your family, at potential health risk.
How does the mail-in ballot program work? It is now the same as the previous absentee ballot program, but the start times and due dates have been extended. The first step is to submit an application to receive a mail-in or absentee ballot. This needs to be completed by 5 p.m. the Tuesday before the election. To receive an application, you can contact your county board of elections office, go on the state website at VotesPA.com, download a paper application and mail it in, or go on the Pennsylvania state election website at VotesPA.com/ApplyMailBallot and answer the questions. Your county election board will then mail you a ballot. The ballot needs to be completed (in black ink), placed into the secrecy envelope provided, and then placed inside the mailing envelope (also provided). It can be mailed or dropped off at the county board of elections office. Postmarks are no longer accepted, and the ballot needs to be received by the office by 8 p.m. on election night. You may also do all three steps (apply for mail-in/absentee ballot, complete the ballot, and return the ballot) all at the same time at the elections office. In effect, this creates “early voting” in Pennsylvania. On a side note, if you apply for an absentee ballot and go to the polls to vote, you will be given a provisional ballot to use at the polls and will only be counted if you have not already sent in an mail-in/absentee ballot. If you have already sent in a mail-in/absentee ballot, it will be counted as your vote and cannot be changed later.
In these uncertain times, voting has become more important than ever. It is critical that everyone becomes involved in the democratic process and makes their voice heard. Act 77 allows everyone the ability to do just that and could not have come at a more critical time. And it is more important than ever to get to know your elected officials and candidates. Find out what they are doing to help you and your family and make sure that they deserve your vote and support. Voting, and each one of us becoming an informed voter, is what our democracy is built on and is more important than ever.
Ben Bright is chairman of the Washington County Democratic Committee.