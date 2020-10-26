The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic has laid bare for all to see the importance of access to high quality health care for all. Along with the unnecessary loss of life, the obviously unnecessary devastation of the U.S. economy, and the (thankfully temporary) restrictions to the way of life we in the United States have come to enjoy, it has also made starkly obvious the need for health care to be affordable for everyone.
We could discuss the rapid, national response by the Obama-Biden administration to contain an Ebola virus outbreak here in the states in 2013. Even with that virus’ 50% mortality rate, and much easier spread than the SARS-CoV-2, the response by the Obama pandemic response team kept Ebola from spreading in the United States, thus saving untold millions of lives and trillions of dollars. That contrasts distinctly with the inability of the Trump-Pence administration to even recognize and respond to a national risk when it was described to them repeatedly.
But ignoring this failure by those currently running the federal government, we need to recognize the success of the changes to our federal health care laws, aimed at increasing access to health care, over the past decade plus have been a major – and literal – “godsend” to so many throughout the U.S. and our own state and county.
We have seen that those who lied by stating the health insurance companies would go broke if the Affordable Care Act (ACA) was implemented were wrong. They knew that what they were stating was untrue. The continued record profits by those insurance companies is proof of how wrong they were.
The ACA has provided the opportunity for states to expand access to health care by making health insurance available to many who do not have it through their employer, or who could not afford the ever increasing premiums which employers feel they need to pass along to their employees. In Pennsylvania alone, through Medicaid expansion, the ACA has made health care available for over 580,000 Pennsylvania residents.
While many in our community and across Pennsylvania are experiencing much hardship, without the increased access and affordability to health care granted by the ACA the situation would be much, much worse. Not only would there be significantly greater hardships to individuals and families, the additional financial stress to the health care system would be leading to the closure of many hospitals and clinics, thus depriving whole towns and communities of access to any health care, regardless of a person’s insurance status.
Another benefit of the ACA, often overlooked but very evident during these unusual and trying times, is its mandate of increased coverage for emotional and mental illness treatment. Many of us are experiencing a great deal of stress due to multiple factors related to the pandemic. This has led to a large increase in the need for mental health services. As a result of the ACA mandated expansion of coverage for these services many, who would have otherwise tragically suffered through their mental illnesses, are now able to seek treatment. The benefit to those individuals is great and extends to those around them.
On another note, employer-sponsored health care was not a socialistic program forced upon employers by a Democrat regime. It was implemented by employers as a benefit to attract better workers along with the awareness that a healthy workforce is a more productive workforce. This is just as true today as it was when employers first began offering health insurance to their employees. And this increased productivity would be just as true with universal health coverage.
Over five million of our fellow residents in this country have lost their health insurance due to the pandemic. Many more individuals and businesses are struggling to keep paying their health insurance premiums. Meanwhile, the current federal leadership continues to attempt to reduce access to health care with their ongoing advocacy for repeal of the ACA. This would not reduce the need for services. By delaying care, as so many do out of financial concerns, it actually increases the cost since it is much more expensive to provide care when conditions and diseases are more advanced. That increased expense is felt throughout society in the form of increased insurance premiums and decreased productivity.
It is time for the United States to join all the other developed countries of the world in providing universal health coverage. Personally, I prefer the German or French systems where there are hundreds of private health care plans utilizing private hospitals, clinics, and physicians. The role of the federal government is primarily to collect the employee insurance premiums (it is NOT a tax) from the employers and send it to the employee designated health plan while using a small portion of the premiums paid to subsidize the premiums for those who truly cannot afford them.
When the ACA was introduced to Congress, the Republicans, under the direction of Mitch McConnell, and doing exactly as he is to this moment, refused to participate in its creation so they could later criticize it. Imagine how much better it might be with input from both major parties and independents!
It is time for all of us to work together, taking the best ideas from everybody as we in the United States have done ever so effectively for nearly 250 years, and finally create a true healthcare system with affordable health care for all instead of the current patchwork of little so-called “systems.” It is time to not just imagine this; it is time to do it! We need to vote this November for those who will lead in getting this accomplished now.
Dr. Geoffrey L. Ruben is an emergency physician with over 30 years of experience. He is also board certified in pediatrics. He is three time past president of the Washington County Medical Society and a past state Trustee of the Pennsylvania Medical Society. Dr. Ruben currently is the Pediatric Emergency Care Coordinator for a local health care system.