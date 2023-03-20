The Washington County Chamber of Commerce recently hosted the 11th Annual “Washington County: State of the Economy” event to discuss the county’s economic development successes over the past year. In addition to our annual county update from the Washington County Board of Commissioners, we welcomed Luke Bernstein, CEO of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry, and Christina Cassotis, CEO of the Allegheny County Airport Authority, to inform our members of the status of the statewide economy and the positive impacts the renovation of the Pittsburgh International Airport will have on our region. The event again confirmed that our county continues to maintain its strong economic position among Pennsylvania counties in terms of growth and job creation.
In 2022, our county attracted 69 new economic development and infrastructure projects, accounting for over $354 million in capital investment. Highlights included projects such as Perryman Company’s expansion in California Technology Park and The Hollywood Casino at the Meadows’ investment of $7 million in facility upgrades. These investments demonstrated that Washington County’s continuing strategy of economic diversity – which includes energy, health care, manufacturing, agriculture, finance, and other industries – creates a competitive, growing, and resilient economy, as well as job opportunities for our residents. In addition, the Washington County Local Share Account directed an additional $8 million toward new infrastructure and development projects across the county.
Our county also witnessed a continued focus on our downtowns, especially with an ambitious project in Claysville along the Interstate 70/Route 40 corridor. Revitalizing this corridor is a major objective of the Claysville Area Preservation and Revitalization Initiative (CAPRI). While the borough’s retail area is still vibrant, improvements are needed in the only business district located within the McGuffey School District. Local officials have received $116,250 in tax credits to be directed toward the acquisition and rehabilitation of a former hardware building on Main Street. CAPRI envisions this project as a catalyst for growth in center of their community. Also, the announcement of a new Neighborhood Partnership Program in Charleroi by the Mon Valley Alliance will see local businesses invest over $1.5 million toward the revitalization of the Magic City over the next several years.
Finally, this past year emphasized, once again, the importance of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce’s economic development partnership with the Washington County commissioners and our economic development partners. Unique to our county and a model for cooperation in the Greater Pittsburgh Region, this 24-year public/private partnership continues to deliver results and a strong return on investment for our economy by working together for common successes.
As a chamber of commerce and tourism agency, it is our mission to promote the business opportunities and attraction assets of Washington County. However, we also understand the issues facing the wider national and global economies. And while we cannot predict the future, we can continue the successful strategies of diversifying our economy and public/private cooperation that have cultivated a robust and stable local economy for over two decades. The state of Washington County’s economy is strong, but we must never lose sight of the partnerships, investments, and long-term commitment to growth that allows us to remain a leader in our region.
Jeff Kotula is president of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Promotion Agency.
