The Washington County Chamber of Commerce recently hosted the 11th Annual “Washington County: State of the Economy” event to discuss the county’s economic development successes over the past year. In addition to our annual county update from the Washington County Board of Commissioners, we welcomed Luke Bernstein, CEO of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry, and Christina Cassotis, CEO of the Allegheny County Airport Authority, to inform our members of the status of the statewide economy and the positive impacts the renovation of the Pittsburgh International Airport will have on our region. The event again confirmed that our county continues to maintain its strong economic position among Pennsylvania counties in terms of growth and job creation.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Purchase a Subscription