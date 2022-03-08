The Washington County Chamber of Commerce recently hosted its annual Washington County: State of the Economy event to share and discuss the county’s economic development successes in the past year. The event once again confirmed that our county continues to maintain its strong economic position among Pennsylvania counties in terms of growth and job creation, even as we emerge from the pandemic.
In 2021, our county attracted 69 new economic development and infrastructure projects accounting for over $680 million in capital investment. Highlights included projects such as GE Grid Solutions in Speers, RETAL Pennsylvania in Donora and Sarris Candies’ expansion in Canonsburg, which all demonstrated our county’s ability to attract diverse business investment and capitalize on existing job opportunities. In addition, Mingo Creek Craft Distillers LLC, a locally owned family business known for the award-winning Liberty Pole Spirits brand of small batch whiskeys, will build a destination distillery near the Hollywood Casino at the Meadows. These investments were complemented by over $7.2 million in Washington County Local Share Account funds directed toward additional infrastructure and development projects across the county.
The county also welcomed the completion and opening of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission’s long-awaited Southern Beltway, which will link the Pittsburgh International Airport to Washington County communities, opening even more opportunities in the northern part of our county. A mix of new industrial, commercial, and residential developments will be realized in areas such as Smith Township, Robinson Township and Cecil Township. In fact, we are already seeing new investment in this region with the Fort Cherry Development District and only expect more opportunities to develop as the final connections to Interstate 79 open in the next few months.
The past year also emphasized the importance of the chamber’s economic development partnership with the Washington County commissioners and our economic development partners. Highlighting this collaboration was the chamber and the Mon Valley Alliance working together to administer Washington County’s COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program. Through the program, $2.28 million in grants were awarded to 97 Washington County-based restaurants and hospitality businesses supporting 1,281 jobs across these industries. This kind of public/private venture – stressing cooperation, communication and cost-efficiency – has been a model for economic development delivery in the Greater Pittsburgh region for over 23 years.
Our economic growth cannot be characterized as a continual recovery from a pandemic or any economic challenge for that matter. It must be defined by the strength of our economic foundation and collective drive to build on those successes. Washington County has proven both.
Jeff Kotula is president of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Promotion Agency.