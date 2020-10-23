This year has forced my wife and I to find pastimes other than travel until COVID-19 is under control. One alternative has been to enter a virtual time machine and to look in on what America was up to at other times in our past. On this vein the history concerning the national election of 1920, exactly 100 years ago, has captured my attention because of the many similarities with today.
Like this year, 1920 was billed as a “return to normalcy” national election. However, Republicans, not Democrats, were the party touting this slogan after eight years of the aloof President Woodrow Wilson with an internationalist prospective. Many thought that Wilson would run for a third term. Instead, he suffered from a debilitating stroke while campaigning for the League of Nations. On the 44th ballot, the Democrats chose to nominate a compromise candidate, Ohio native James M. Cox. (Franklin D. Roosevelt was his running mate.)
The Republican candidate, Warren G. Harding, was considered a moderate. It was thought that Harding would represent a kind of anti-Wilson, noncerebral back-slapper who would return the country to peaceful isolation. He was nominated on the 10th convention ballot as someone who could reunite Republican “regulars” who followed William Howard Taft, along with the Theodore Roosevelt “progressives,” to win the national election.
Both candidates came to the 1920 campaign with baggage. Harding had a mistress who had given birth to a child the year before. Cox was divorced and remarried to a much younger woman. During the final weeks of the campaign, a “fake news” pamphlet claiming that Harding had Black ancestry failed to gain any traction.
Campaigning was a much different affair in 1920. Harding did most of his outreach to voters from his front porch in Ohio. One of his slogans was the humble phrase: “No man is big enough to run this great republic.” Cox was the first national candidate to use an amplifier while addressing the crowd.
Ironically, many of the issues facing voters in 1920 were similar to those in 2020. The “Spanish Flu” pandemic had killed 665,000 Americans through the spring of 1920. Everyone was fearful of a fourth wave as voters went to the polls. Both candidates ignored the pandemic on the campaign trail because public health did not carry the political implications it does in today’s society. Harding, as the outsider, did propose a modest appropriation to study the flu and how it could be prevented.
Immigration was an issue, and nativist voters were suspicious of the new arrivals and the still assimilating Southern and Eastern Europeans. Nevertheless, the overall effect was muted by the fact that many voters had recently arrived from the same distant lands and were now welcoming their families. The Democratic vote was hampered by German citizens annoyed with President Wilson for going to war against their homeland and by Irish voters upset with the lack of enthusiasm for Irish independence.
Socialism was a major topic of the campaign. The International Workers of the World were rumored to be planning a “reign of terror” in the Pacific Northwest. In mid-September, an act of domestic terrorism killed 38 when a bomb exploded on Wall Street. Evidence pointed to Italian anarchists as the cause. The socialist, Eugene V. Debs, imprisoned for sedition after working to assist draft evaders during the Great War, ran a third party candidacy from the Atlanta Federal Penitentiary. As a prisoner, he garnered a million votes.
Racial equality was not an issue in 1920. Racial violence against Blacks was discussed with minimal enthusiasm. The Republicans could only offer a weak declaration in its party platform: “We urge Congress to consider the most effective means to end lynching in this country.” The Democratic Party, the bastion of Jim Crow segregation, offered even less. There was no outrage against the Ku Klux Klan, which was mustering its forces to terrorize the nation’s immigrants and Black population after the election.
On the economy, the roaring twenties had not yet begun, and the country entered a sharp 18-month recession at the beginning of 1920. This no doubt was responsible for some of the socialist agitation. In January 1920, 3,000 immigrants accused of being alien radicals were arrested or deported during raids conducted by President Wilson’s attorney general, A. Mitchell Palmer.
Congress passed both the 18th (Prohibition) and 19th (Women’s Suffrage) Amendments. They came into law in 1920 and would exemplify the contradictory nature of the American electorate for the next 100 years. On the one hand, Prohibition was an anti-immigration, authoritarian measure. It was designed to get the new heavy-drinking, rabble-rousing immigrants from Ireland, Italy and Germany under control and in line with conservative Protestantism. On the other, women’s suffrage was a move toward liberal pluralism through universal voting.
Culturally, 1920 was the beginning of the reign of Scott Fitzgerald and the “jazzing” of America. The age of manifest destiny was over. The country was not yet ready to assume a broad international role. Jazz provided just enough wildness and permissiveness to keep the young happy without “going to the dogs.”
Harding was elected president on his 55th birthday. While turnout was low, Harding won by a landslide and provided Republicans with majorities in both houses of Congress.
The election results were uncontested and received with civility.
