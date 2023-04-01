On Tuesday, May 16, Washington County Republican voters will face one of the most important primary elections in decades. All of the noteworthy contested races are in the Republican primary. This commentary will examine several primary issues and raise questions that the candidates should address before ballots are cast. Later, I will discuss the Republican primary candidates.
Republican voters seeking a change in our local government should be careful what they wish for. We have recently experienced the damage that disruptive officials with misguided motives can cause in the row offices. Electing two extremist Republican commissioners in November could further unravel a well-run county government by depleting county reserves and crashing county bond ratings. Radical ideology does not foster rational governance.
Cultural War Issues. The primary election offices being contested are for commissioners, district attorney, treasurer, coroner, prothonotary, clerk of courts, and register of wills. The last three positions are clerical offices with a single statutory function, to serve and support the courts.
Republicans already control much of Washington County government. It would be a mistake to elect more extreme commissioners who are wallowing in the election victimhood and cultural war positions of former President Donald Trump. Washington County needs pragmatic commissioners who will continue to guide our strong economy and maintain our high standing as a well-run, medium-size county.
Term Limits. Republican candidates proudly push term limits and other government reforms as campaign issues. In 2021, two of our present commissioners also wanted local voters to consider term limits. Under state law, the only path to accomplish this goal is to prepare and place a referendum to adopt a government study commission before county voters. Astonishingly, two years ago, several Republican candidates in this primary, rather than elect commission members who agreed with their positions, worked tirelessly to defeat the study commission referendum. This ensured that term limits along with other initiatives to improve local government would not be considered and presented to the voters. The result was no term limits or other reforms.
Voter Integrity. Republican commissioner candidates claim voter integrity as an important campaign issue. Several extremists seeking primary votes have spent their Thursday afternoons since the 2020 presidential election at commissioner meetings. This group of election deniers have demanded unwarranted election recounts, wacky forensic audits, the replacement of voting machines with paper ballots and the decertification of election results. It did not matter that Republicans carried Washington County by a significant margin, that voter fraud does not exist or that voting machines are secure. Other integrity issues, like requiring voter ID, are state issues and cannot be changed by county officials.
Replacing Appointed Civil Servants with “Patriot” Republicans. Republicans have controlled all aspects of county government over the past election cycle. Nonetheless, a more radical breed of Republican has captured the local party apparatus and is supporting extremist candidates in the primary. A vote of no confidence from the party contributed to Republican Diana Irey Vaughan’s decision not to run for reelection.
A troubling position of the extremist Washington County Republicans is to terminate experienced civil servants within the present Republican administration and replace them with unqualified partisan supporters. This would include Chief of Staff Michael Namie, brought out of retirement by the Republican commissioners; Melanie Ostrander, the elections director responsible for the administration of complex, contested elections; Joshua Hatfield, the respected finance director; and Jeff Kotula, who has worked for 20 years to bring economic opportunities to the area as president of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Promotion Agency. If new commissioners gut these and other important positions, it will decimate the administration of county government and the public will suffer.
Qualifications and Performance in Office. Voters should consider the qualifications of each new candidate and the performance of in-office incumbents. For new candidates, it is not enough to parrot a vague party line without demonstrating qualifications for and knowledge of the position each is seeking. Bad behavior while in office should be sufficient to disqualify incumbents. This would include being held in contempt and incarcerated for failing to follow court directives and for other unconscionable conduct that has embarrassed the county.
Cooperation with the Courts and with Audits. The row offices’ first priority is simply performing statutorily mandated clerical functions by serving the Washington County Court of Common Pleas. The second nonnegotiable function is cooperating with the county controller in the yearly audit process. The voters should not support any row office candidate who balks at following directives from the president judge. This conduct violates the law. In addition, court administration is installing an automated case management system designed to save time and money. Row office candidates must pledge their support to implement this important project.
Regarding audits, the voters should reject any office seeker who refuses to cooperate with the county audit process designed to uncover financial discrepancies and faulty accounting procedures. Elected officials cannot fall back on requesting state audits, which only audit the limited funds payable to the state, to absolve them of this absolute responsibility.
Individual Issues. Voters may have individual issues to present to the commissioner candidates. In my case, commissioner formation of an authority to develop a performing arts center and appointment of a county diversity commission are important. The coming months are a time for the candidates to hear proposals from the voting public at candidate forums and other events.
Gary Stout is a Washington attorney.
