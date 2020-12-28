The greatest crime in history was committed during the past election.
Make no mistake, the election was fraudulent, easily to the level of criminality. It is time to stop using statements such as “unproven,” “for which there is no proof,” “baseless claims” and so on prefixed to discussions of what went on in the presidential election.
Reams of documentation of voting irregularities exist, literally thousands of sworn affidavits of witnessed voter fraud have been gathered, videotapes of people fraudulently processing ballots have been shown, demonstrations have shown that voting machines have been illegally tampered with to provide false results and statistical experts have testified to the impossibility of numerous results.
How does one explain 81 million votes when Biden won a record low 17% of the counties in the nation? When he lost Black and Hispanic support? To even win marginally, a candidate should normally win most bellwether counties. Biden lost 18 of 19. He also lost “must-win” Ohio, Florida and Iowa. The Democrats were slaughtered in the House, losing 27 of 27 “toss-up” seats. This was not a broadly popular win, as the vote total would suggest. Are we really supposed to believe people really just marked “Biden” on their ballots and no one else? How did the Democrats run a burned-out, lifeless candidate who couldn’t draw 100 people to a campaign event and still manage 11 million more votes than their folk hero, Barack Obama, while losing everything else? Not honestly.
A recent report by Peter Navarro examined in detail the voting information emerging from the six swing states here. The report, which is titled “The Immaculate Deception,” details six specific types of irregularities that he examined for each state and then produces a matrix showing which were prevalent in each state.
The Navarro report compares the actual Biden margin of victory in the six battleground states with the estimated number of illegal ballots. The margins are dwarfed by the potential fraud. It’s not even close.
In Pennsylvania the report cites evidence of Outright Voter Fraud and widespread Ballot Mishandling, Contestable Process Fouls, Equal Protection Clause Violations and Voting Machine Irregularities.
An example of voter fraud is documented by an affidavit and a photo suggesting a poll worker used an unsecured USB flash drive to dump an unusually large cache of votes into vote tabulation machines. The resulting tabulations did not correlate with the mail-in ballots scanned into the machines. There are numerous examples of people in care homes having voted without their consent or knowledge. More than 100 self-identified Black Lives Matter affiliated members from other states admitted to having voted in Pennsylvania. An analysis matching mail-in voter lists to public obituaries found over 8,000 confirmed dead persons had voted.
Ballot mishandling was another major source of fraud in Pennsylvania. It is critical that mail-in and absentee ballots be verified by signature matching. The Supreme Court, legislating from the bench, ruled that this could not be done. Acceptance of “naked ballots,” a ballot lacking the outer envelope, was a big issue. Without the outer envelope containing the verification signature, there is no way to verify that the ballot is legitimate. The secretary of state, usurping the Legislature, advised that such ballots could be counted. This was particularly blatant because the Pennsylvania Supreme Court rejected this guidance and the secretary of state refused to issue new guidance to not count these illegal ballots.
Drop boxes are another huge problem. These ballot collection boxes were largely unsupervised and placed disproportionately in urban areas favoring Democratic votes. Being unsupervised lends itself to mass ballot harvesting and broken chain of custody of ballots which is an incurable defect in voting. In another staggering example, 25,000 ballots were requested from nursing homes at the same time. A truck driver has testified to moving large quantities of fake manufactured ballots from New York to Pennsylvania.
Process Fouls resulted in another source of fraudulent ballots. In several heavily Democratic areas of Pennsylvania, Republican poll watchers were kept at unreasonable distances from where ballots were being counted, in some cases entirely prohibited from observing the counting process. Why would that be if the process was fair and honest? Mail-in ballots were accepted up to three days after Election Day. This by itself is a clear violation of the law, but in Delaware County some 10,000 ballots ordered by the court to be segregated in anticipation of a court challenge were not segregated and were counted anyway. Persons whose names did not appear on registration books were observed allegedly being told, “use this name,” and go vote.
This is just Pennsylvania.
Navarro concludes that the evidence presented as well as the pattern of irregularities are such that “it is irresponsible for anyone – especially the mainstream media – to claim that there is no evidence of fraud or irregularities.” He further states that the ballots that have come into question, “are more than sufficient to swing the election outcome in favor of President Trump should even a small portion of these ballots be ruled illegal.”
Crimes have clearly been committed. The problem at hand seems to be that the total crime is so immense that the law and the courts don’t know how to deal with it. They had better find a way because our republic depends on it.
Dave Ball is vice chairman of the Republican Party of Washington County and a Peters Township councilman.