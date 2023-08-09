Those who lived through or studied the Watergate scandal are seeing history repeat itself, but with a different cast and in a different way.
In the 1970s, Democrats and Republicans knew that then-White House counsel John Dean was right when he stated before the Senate Watergate Committee that there was a cancer growing on the presidency through Richard Nixon’s corruption and coverup. They banded together to drive him out of office because it was the right thing to do.
Today, indictments are being lodged against former President Donald Trump for his multiple schemes to corrupt the presidency and to steal an election as he endeavors to establish himself as a king. He told us so when he asserted, “I can do anything I want as president.” Nixon similarly told us, “when the president does it, that means that it is not illegal.” He discovered that he was incorrect as he resigned 49 years ago today, one step ahead of certain and imminent impeachment. May the same discovery ultimately be made by Trump.
Trump is currently seeking to return to office in order to stay out of prison and to remain ahead of indictments lodged against him by Justice Department Special Counsel Jack Smith and those brought against him and those that will be brought against him by district attorneys in New York and Atlanta. Smith is acting against headwinds in charging Trump, because this time there is little Republican support for the effort to hold a likely felon accountable for his actions. Trump has commanded and demanded the loyalty of those in his party who cower before him and are in awe of his ability to destroy dissenters from within.
Smith will certainly be seen in the annals of history as a heroic figure and even a cursory observation of him would render patently absurd Trump’s desperate and disgusting assertion that the special counsel is “a deranged lunatic.” Smith is placing his safety and that of his family on the line to pursue a vengeful and dangerous man who will stop at nothing to achieve his dishonorable goals. The special counsel had to know what he was stepping into when he accepted his critical assignment.
Once upon a time, the Republican Party claimed to stand for law and order. That day has faded into the past. Today, when law and order are employed to preserve our country and its democratic system of governance, the GOP is against it. The Republican Party will be left behind as justice is sought and, God willing, achieved, for grave alleged crimes against our country and its people.
Oren Spiegler is a Peters Township resident.
