Saturday, Nov. 28, will mark the 11th annual edition of the shopping holiday known as Small Business Saturday. Inserted between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the effort to “shop small” has grown into a national phenomenon, and businesses all over Washington County are poised to take advantage of the increased excitement and awareness among consumers. Many of us will take this opportunity to visit local retailers and restaurants as we shop for the upcoming holiday season. However, 2020 has been a year like no other and due to the coronavirus pandemic, our small businesses and restaurants will need our support more than ever.
According to the 2018 Small Business Economic Impact Study, commissioned by American Express, for every dollar spent at a small business, two-thirds of that dollar stay in the local community. The impact of this is tremendous. Every time you dine at a local restaurant, take a class at a local art studio, visit a unique downtown store, or make a purchase from a local retailer you are supporting your community. These small actions add up to a huge difference in helping our neighbors who rely on these small businesses for their livelihood, whether as an owner or employee. The 2019 Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey, conducted on behalf of American Express and the National Federation of Independent Business, estimated that consumers spent a record amount last year on Small Business Saturday, generating more than $19 billion in spending at local businesses across the United States.
It is no secret that the economy has been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Mandatory shutdowns, limits on restaurant and business capacity, and the general population’s overall hesitancy to be out in the public have all had major impacts to our restaurants and small businesses.
Compounding the struggles of many of our small businesses is the fact that the tourism industry in Washington County has been battered by the pandemic. According to the most recent information from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, traveler spending in Washington County was over $737 million in 2018. A significant portion of that economic activity takes place at our local restaurants and small businesses, including our hotels and tourism attractions. Since the pandemic began in March, visitors staying in our county overnight are down approximately 50% as compared to 2019, and with COVID-19 cases on the rise again, it is not likely that trend will reverse before next year, at the earliest.
Our business community has worked hard to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s and other public health agency best practices to make their facilities safe for consumers and their employees. Restaurants have complied with the guidelines limiting their capacity and providing outdoor or takeaway dining options. Our tourism attractions and hotels have also responded to keep their visitors safe while enjoying the history and entertainment offerings of our county.
This year, it is more important than ever that we make a deliberate effort to support our small businesses, not only on Small Business Saturday, but every other day that we can. Remember to shop local, visit local and support Washington County’s bright future.
Jeff Kotula is president of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Promotion Agency.