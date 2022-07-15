Summer in Washington County is always something to celebrate as we welcome back the festivals, concerts, and events that make our area one of the best places to live and visit in the country. To date, we have welcomed the Greater Pittsburgh Food Truck Festival, Whiskey Rebellion Festival – which featured an outstanding performance of the Washington Symphony Orchestra as well as the International Pro Rodeo Association at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows and, of course, the Canonsburg 4th of July Parade. These events attracted tens of thousands of visitors to our county, demonstrating our tourism economy is thriving and expanding.
While everyone considers these events and attractions a great way to enjoy leisure or educational activities, tourism is also a major economic driver. According to state reports, direct traveler spending in Washington County is over $700 million a year and supports nearly 6,000 local jobs. In fact, it is estimated that the upcoming DICK’S Sporting Goods PONY League World Series alone will generate nearly $4 million in economic impact through the hotel stays, shopping, restaurants, and other activities of the international visitors participating in the tournament. Overall, these impressive statistics allow Washington County to rank second highest in traveler spending among counties in the Greater Pittsburgh Region after Allegheny County.
Although these impacts are positive and we are proud of our standing among our regional peers, it is essential that we continue to invest in both the promotion of the county and capital improvements of our tourism assets to ensure long-term growth. To encourage this development, the Washington County Tourism Promotion Agency and Washington County Chamber of Commerce work with our tourism partners to direct significant resources toward the implementation of integrated marketing campaigns that drive visitor interest in destinations, events, and promotions. In addition to this media investment, the agency has awarded another $250,000 this year alone in marketing and capital improvement grants directly to our tourism partners. It is imperative that we promote our county and its excellent tourism assets, but more importantly, we must also focus on the future of our county’s tourism industry-making strategic investments that support the long-term success of this industry and our partners.
As the tourism season continues this summer and into fall, we will welcome events such as the American Junior Golf Association, The Adios, the Frontier League All-Star Game hosted by the Washington Wild Things as well as the Washington County Agricultural Fair, West Alexander Fair, EQT Washington and Greene Counties’ Covered Bridge Festival and Pennsylvania Bavarian Oktoberfest. The continued growth of these events is a sign that our local tourism economy is strong, our strategy of promotion and investment is paying dividends, and our communities and residents are benefiting from the industry’s growth. The American Spirit Lives Here in Washington County and together we welcome our visitors to share in it.
Jeff M. Kotula is president of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Promotion Agency.