Tomorrow is the annual shopping holiday known as Small Business Saturday. Inserted between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the intent of this day is to encourage consumers to patronize the small businesses in their community for their holiday shopping selections. Since its inception, Small Business Saturday has grown into a national event, and our local businesses are positioned to take advantage of the increased excitement and awareness among customers. Many of us will take this opportunity to visit local retailers and restaurants as we shop for the upcoming holiday season. The event provides an annual focus on our small businesses, but we really need to understand the economic impact these businesses provide to our economy every single day.
The impact of small business in the United States is significant. The United States Small Business Administration (SBA) identifies over 30 million small businesses in our country and Washington County is home to approximately 14,000 of them. These companies employ nearly 60 million people with most people working for a small business. The impact of small businesses on a local economy is tremendous, as well, with estimates from the SBA and U.S. Census Bureau indicating that money spent at a local business will generate three-and-a-half times more wealth for our local economy – resources that stay in our communities. Every time you dine at a local restaurant in Washington, visit a downtown store in Charleroi or make a purchase from a local retailer in Canonsburg you are supporting your community. These purchases add up to a big difference in supporting our neighbors who rely on these small businesses for their livelihood, whether as an owner or employee. They not only deserve our business but depend on it for their long-term growth and sustainability.
According to the American Express Shop Small Impact survey, more than half of small businesses surveyed agree that this year’s Small Business Saturday is more important than ever for their business. In addition, 78% say holiday sales will impact their ability to keep their doors open in 2022. Overall, the survey found that consumers shopping small this holiday season have the potential to contribute an estimated $695 billion into the country’s small business economy.
While small businesses have substantial economic benefits to our local economy, the real reasons we shop at them are personal. We enjoy getting to know the owners and the families they support, we see the pride they take in their products and services, and they get to know us, not only as customers, but as individuals who appreciate quality and excellent service when we see it. We also understand that small business will continue to have challenges this year with ongoing labor shortages and supply chain issues. But we can have patience knowing that shopping small is having a big impact and something we should be celebrating all year long.
Jeff Kotula is president of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Promotion Agency.