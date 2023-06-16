Two days before Christmas 2021, a deadly fire ripped through the Thomas Campbell Apartments in South Strabane, tragically killing one woman and injuring others.
Following the deadly blaze, managers of the apartment complex showed incredible strength and fortitude in their attempt to rebuild these lost residences and convert additional efficiency units into one-bedroom apartments.
But the community ran into an unforeseen obstacle – the Biden administration’s slow response.
Without my office’s knowledge, officials at this apartment complex had been trying to get final approval on their reconstruction efforts from the Biden administration’s Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) since June 2022. In the months since, the Thomas Campbell community faced a myriad of bureaucratic hurdles, including numerous mandated studies and lengthy paperwork. Once completed, they received no timeline from the department on their anticipated approval date.
Fast-forward a year later, and approval had still not been given. This is unacceptable for residents of the complex and their well-being.
Thankfully, the Rev. Arthur Keys, the president of the complex’s board of directors, reached out to my team for the first time on June 2. My office took swift action that same day and connected with HUD shortly thereafter regarding the issue to avert further delay from the federal agency. The apartment community also advocated for HUD to end their radio silence outside my Washington district office last week.
As many Southwestern Pennsylvanians know, my office stands ready to connect directly with these federal agencies and work towards finding a solution for my district’s constituents. So far this year, my team has helped more than 1,100 constituents with federal casework. In 2022, we assisted in more than 2,200 issues for Pennsylvania’s 14th District.
This case was no different. After being stonewalled by the Biden administration for over a year, I was able to work with HUD and resolve the case in just seven days.
But this timeline from start to finish is abysmal – and should have never happened.
Shamefully, it appears that if not for my office’s dedicated staff working around the clock for these constituents, the Biden administration might have continued to string these individuals along. Many of these residents are seniors who have been without permanent homes since the fire.
That’s why connecting with your member of Congress when you encounter a federal issue is so important. Since my election to Congress in 2018, I have assembled a dedicated and knowledgeable team to work for our district, tackling IRS issues, Social Security and Medicare claims, veterans benefits, and other federal agency services.
I currently have local district offices open in Latrobe and Washington, as well as my D.C. office in the U.S. Capitol. The seven-member staff based in the district is always available Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and can be reached via phone at (724) 206-4800 or digitally at https://reschenthaler.house.gov/services.
I also hold monthly mobile office hours across our district to expand our team’s availability and access to you. These are typically held in Waynesburg, Uniontown, Indiana, Somerset, and Connellsville throughout each month.
Constituents can find a full schedule for our current rotation of events online.
However, despite these amazing opportunities to seek assistance, the Biden administration’s speed and efficiency remain ongoing issues. As is standard with all the cases my office handles, President Biden and his unelected bureaucrats ultimately decide the rate at which these cases are closed. My office is still waiting to hear back on over 200 casework files for Pennsylvania families and communities. These constituents can’t afford – and don’t deserve – to experience the same treatment this administration has shown the Thomas Campbell residents.
The lack of action from this administration underscores the need for the federal government to conduct proper oversight of these agencies, root out any corruption, and get these unelected bureaucrats back to the jobs they were meant to be doing this whole time – serving the American people.
While I am glad to see my efforts result in a big win for this community, it is bittersweet. The Thomas Campbell community should never have faced these obstacles in the first place, and I wish they had notified my office sooner so we could have been put in action from the very start – not a year later.
If our district is to gain anything else from this ordeal, may it serve as an educational moment for all Southwestern Pennsylvanians who may need help but don’t know where to turn or who to contact.
Please know that my office is always here for you. Do not wait – contact us today.
Guy Reschenthaler represents Pennsylvania’s 14th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. He is currently the chief deputy whip for the 118th Congress.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.