“When we’re talking about diversity, it’s not a box to check. It is a reality that should be deeply felt and held and valued by all of us.” – Ava DuVernay, an African American filmmaker.
Throughout history, representation of Black Americans often has only been seen as a marketing technique for establishments like schools, companies, and producers, used to get more people to trust them, for people to see them as better than others. And, one month a year, more Black Americans get the chance to speak up about it. Black history is an integral part of American history, and it’s important to recognize and celebrate Black contributions and achievements throughout the year, not just in February.
Known as Black History Month, this month was established in 1976 to recognize the central role Black Americans played in shaping the nation and to recognize the ongoing challenges they faced and continue to encounter.
Acknowledging Black history in February is important, but not enough. Black history should be respected and acknowledged every day of the year, not just during a particular month. By acknowledging Black history all year round, knowing why celebrating it one month a year is harmful, and knowing what it means to be an ally, we can work towards a more inclusive society where all cultures and backgrounds are valued and celebrated. Not only does this show respect for Black people’s contributions, it also ensures that their stories are not forgotten or marginalized.
Why there shouldn’t be another Black History Month
While the ideas behind Black History Month are noble, it’s important to question whether having a separate month is the best way to recognize and celebrate the contributions of Black Americans. Another month means that Black history is separate from American history and can only be properly acknowledged within a certain timeframe. That’s not true. Black history is not a separate entity from American history. That’s the important part.
Moreover, dividing Black history into months perpetuates the idea that Black Americans are evaluated and recognized only one month a year. This can lead to feelings of alienation and exclusion and reinforce negative stereotypes.
Furthermore, February’s focus on Black history often leads to narrow, stereotypical portrayals of Black people that fail to acknowledge the full extent of their experiences and contributions. It can perpetuate harmful notions of being limited to experiences of racism and ignoring the contributions of Black Americans in areas such as art, science, and technology.
Nevertheless, in order to continue supporting this cause, one must become an ally to Black Americans
What it means to be an ally
Becoming an ally means actively working to end systemic oppression and promoting equality for marginalized groups, including Black Americans. Allies recognize the impact of their privilege and work to challenge and dismantle systems of oppression in personal and professional lives. When someone acknowledges their privilege, they are admitting that not everyone is provided the same opportunities or experiences in life, and that some people experience systemic barriers that restrict their ability to succeed and their well-being.
One can begin to become more conscious of their own prejudices and assumptions and how these might affect how they interact with others by realizing their privilege.
An ally is someone who not only supports Black people in America, but also actively participates in anti-racism campaigns and works to destroy the systems that perpetuate inequality. This includes education about the history of Black Americans and the ongoing struggles they face; advocating for policies and practices that promote equality; and taking an active role in coping. Someone can learn a significant amount of useful information about the contributions and struggles of Black people throughout history from a worthwhile Black history campaign. For instance, the civil rights movement was a fight for equal rights and justice for Black people in the United States during the 1950s and 1960s, and it may be highlighted in a campaign about Black history. Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, and Malcolm X served as the movement’s leaders, and it produced significant legislative successes like the Civil Rights Act and the Voting Rights Act.
Being an ally also means acknowledging one’s own biases and working to overcome them. It is important to recognize that everyone has been socialized within a racist system, and it is important not to actively learn harmful beliefs and behaviors.
In conclusion, respect for Black history must be shown throughout the year, not just in one particular month. Another month means Black history is separate from American history, reinforcing feelings of negative stereotypes and exclusion. It means working aggressively to end it and promoting equality for marginalized groups, including Black people in America. By acknowledging and celebrating the contributions of Black people throughout the year and actively working to end systemic oppression, we can work towards building a more inclusive and just society.
Mya McCelleis is a seventh-grader at Canon-McMillan Middle School and the middle school winner of the 13th Black History Month essay contest sponsored by the Washington Health System Teen Outreach.
