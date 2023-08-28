I forced myself to watch the Republican presidential debate. If nothing else, it was entertaining.
What most stood out to me was the extent to which the incivility, insults, and one participant talking over another would have been amplified and become a complete freak show if Donald Trump had been there to obfuscate, distort, lie, and inflict complete chaos.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis could use some more practice in accompanying his desire to dictate morality to others with a smile. Appearing to be pleasant and engaging is obviously not something which comes naturally to him.
I was surprised and pleased to hear former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley ascribe a great deal of blame for runaway government spending to her party, which has consistently voted for it. I wonder if Trump supporters are proud that, on his watch, more than one-quarter of the entire national debt was accumulated.
I appreciated that those who spoke about the issue were unanimous in their belief that Mike Pence did the right thing as vice president by certifying the 2020 presidential election for the legitimate winner, Joe Biden. It is sad that when they spoke of their reverence for the Constitution and their insistence that it take precedence over the wishes of one evil man, the crowd booed and tried to drown out former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and Pence.
It was pathetic to hear Pence, a man who at least is known for truthfulness, assert that for four years, the Democrats have been calling for defunding the police. Never mind the fact that President Biden has never said such a thing, rather that he has called for enhancing funding for the police. It is only a small number of extremists who are calling for defunding.
In attempting to make his mark, neophyte candidate VIvek Ramaswamy came off as condescending, arrogant and obnoxious. He was out of line to state that he is the only candidate on the stage who is not bought and paid for.
It was an interesting two hours to judge eight individuals, all of whom stand virtually no chance of seizing the nomination from the multiply-indicted former president, who may well be running in November 2024 as a felon.
Oren Spiegler is a Peters Township resident.
