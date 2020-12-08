Washington County received some good news recently. Fourth Economy, a nationally recognized economic and community development consulting firm based in Pittsburgh, released their eighth annual Community Index. The index documents and analyzes more than 20 key indicators and predictors of community vibrancy and economic strength for every county across the United States. Washington County performed well in the index, ranking second in the Greater Pittsburgh region and in the top third of counties across the state and nation.
In a year that many would like to forget, this is great news for Washington County, and something that we can all take pride in. Of course, we know our county is a great place, but it is rewarding to see those beliefs validated by an independent and unbiased evaluation of our strengths and weaknesses. As Fourth Economy notes, the Community Index is merely a starting point for our county and communities. These results provide everyone – from residents to elected officials and business leaders with a stake in the success of our county – a baseline to understand the areas where we are succeeding and the areas we need to improve.
The Fourth Economy index considered 20 indicators across five general categories – investment, talent, sustainability, place, and diversity – and assigned a rating from bottom 10 percent, below average, average, above average, and top 10 percent. Washington County has been ranked as above average in investment and talent, and average in sustainability, place, and diversity, positioning our county in the 69th percentile of counties nationwide and an overall above-average score.
Our above-average rankings are known strengths and something we have promoted about our county for many years. Over the decade that the index has been published, our business community has been stable and not prone to turbulent economic changes. This is attributed to our diverse economy that is anchored by industries such as energy, manufacturing, technology, health care, and financial services.
Additionally, our workforce talent has always been a differentiating factor in our region. From the steel industry in the Mon Valley that built our nation, to the coal miners who kept the lights on, and now the tradesmen, technical and other workers that have taken up the mantle, our workforce has always been a strength in our economy.
The Community Index also outlines some areas that our county should improve. With an average designation in sustainability, place, and diversity, we have a clear road map to what needs our attention in the approaching years. Some of the indicators in these categories are items like local food access, access to cultural institutions, live-work rate, net migration, and diversity.
The good news is that working to make Washington County the best that it can be is well within our existing skillset. By government and business working together, we can improve some of the areas that need our attention while continuing to build upon the areas where we are strong. Encouraging public-private partnerships, such as the Washington County Chamber of Commerce’s successful economic development partnership with the Washington County Commissioners over the past 21 years, has long been a strength in our county and can be utilized as a model for future growth.
As we look forward to 2021 and our continued recovery from the economic injury created by the pandemic, we should be deliberate in our efforts to foster an even more resilient, vibrant, and diverse economy. Fourth Economy’s index has provided us with a blueprint. What we build is up to us.
Jeff Kotula is the president of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Promotion Agency.