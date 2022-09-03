Once again, we find ourselves a couple of months away from an election where every piece of logic in this universe says the Democrats will be demolished.
They will be.
President Biden has created an abysmal track record. With an approval rating hovering somewhere around 40%, he has effectively become a lame duck in just 18 months. The rumored Republican mid-term Red Wave is coming.
Then, like clockwork, the left-wing pollsters, aided and abetted by their media allies, begin the predictable PSYOPS campaign. The first step in such a campaign is the release of fabricated “poll results” showing Republican candidates behind by huge and unbelievable margins. Then come the disinformation pieces. They are right on schedule.
This is standard Dem operating practice. Prior examples that come to mind include 1980, when left-wing polls showed Reagan trailing Carter by 8% in mid-October. Reagan, as you recall, won in a landslide. Oops.
In 2016, virtually all the pollsters confidently crowned Hillary Clinton the next president with the New York Times stating this would be so with a 91% certainty. Oops.
Looking at today’s Red Wave, the delusional polls have been appearing for some time. Now comes the disinformation. Vanity Fair is saying maybe the Democrats are not totally screwed. The Atlantic is whistling past the same cemetery, claiming that the Dems might avoid a total mid-term disaster. The shriveled-up Gray Lady, the NYT, is trying to sell the idea that there may not be a Red Wave at all.
As evidence, the media is citing Biden’s recent “successes” such as the Inflation Reduction Act, the Student Loan Forgiveness plan and the hodge-podge collection of 21 executive orders he calls gun control legislation.
The Inflation Reduction Act, in the estimation of many economists not employed by the administration, is unlikely to stem inflation and may even increase it long term. Its big focus is on questionable “Green New Deal” environmental programs. The bill’s impact on health-care costs is problematic. It’s hard to call this a big win.
The Student Loan Forgiveness plan is a shameless play for votes that more likely will increase tuition costs, cost unwitting recipients, and radically increase inflation. It’s hugely discriminatory to people who have worked hard to pay off loans or have struggled not to have to take loans. Its 10-year cost is estimated to be between $500 billion and $1 trillion.
All this doesn’t mean a thing to most people. The Red Wave is rolling on. Listen to the people. They are mad. They have been lied to. They have been robbed of their wealth and their health. They are not buying the media nonsense and they stopped listening to Biden long ago.
Even the 40% approval rating is a lie. It’s likely much lower.
People are mad about sky-high inflation eating their lunch – literally.
People think the Inflation Reduction Act is a huge waste of money designed to make the left wing happy and will cost taxpayers big bucks. Another Biden lie.
People are incensed about Biden ignoring the border crisis and convinced that allowing millions of illegal aliens into this country is part of the socialist plan. They think of them as undocumented democrats. Funny New York and D.C. are rejecting them, isn’t it?
People are angry beyond words at the disregard for law and order under the Biden administration. They are beyond belief that our cities have been turned into lawless jungles and criminals are being set free while Biden watches.
Families sob with grief as they see their children buried from drug overdoses as a result of the fentanyl that flows freely across our borders because Biden won’t enforce drug or immigration laws. There were 106 drug-related deaths in Washington County alone last year.
Law-abiding parents are pursued as domestic terrorists for the crime of objecting to their children’s minds being poisoned in school by Critical Race Theory taught by NEA teachers who support Biden and Pennsylvania’s Gov. Tom Wolf.
Bankrupt families suffer in hopeless desperation, having watched their lives and businesses destroyed by Wolf’s insane lockdowns and business closures and Fauci’s tyrannical mandates.
Hard-working and prudent people who worked and saved to go to college so they didn’t have to borrow money for tuition and people who worked hard after college to pay off student loans are incredulous at the shameless vote buying and disrespect they have been shown by the student loan forgiveness scheme.
Americans in all walks of life are scared to death of what the weaponization of the FBI, CIA, IRS, DOJ and other agencies against American citizens portends for the American way of life. There is no trust left.
We are becoming a Banana Republic under Biden and Wolf. This has to stop.
Who do you think these people are voting for?
Here in Pennsylvania, polls that show Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano down by 15% to 18% are wistful left-wing thinking.
The Red Wave is coming.
In Pennsylvania, John Fetterman and Josh Shapiro are Biden stand-ins.
Don’t mistake seeming lack of excitement for apathy.
The people are mad and they have had enough. They will be heard.
Dave Ball is chairman of the Washington County Republican Party.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.