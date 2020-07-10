The nearly 150,000 registered voters of Washington County are quickly arriving at decision time. Will they be better off for the next four years with the policies of President Trump that have brought record employment, low taxes, low regulation, protection from illegal immigration and a booming energy industry or does the other side have something better to offer? Let’s see what the Democrats are offering and if Washington County voters will be any better off.
The apparent Democratic presidential candidate doesn’t tweet but he has been hiding in his basement for three months. That is not a positive sign. On his few proof of life appearances he appeared confused and often incoherent. These are not desirable traits in a president. All this raises the realistic question as to whether he will actually be the Democrats’ candidate come November and if he could survive four years.
That leads to the question of the vice presidential candidate, not usually something even discussed but given Joe Biden’s condition, there is a better than average chance the VP might actually become president. In Biden’s case, the position goes from symbolic pandering to potentially meaningful. The Democrats boxed themselves into a corner by committing to select an African American female as vice president. On their lengthy list of high pander value candidates, none now comes close to acceptable or capable (DNC decision, not mine). Some would drive voters to the Republican side, and some carried too much baggage for even Democrats. It’s very late in the game to start looking again.
All of the above raises the even larger issue that Biden and any possible VP would be so weak that they would be answerable to an unelected committee of leftist overlords such as George Soros, Tom Steyer, Barack Obama, the Clintons and others. So who would voters really be electing? A far left group accountable to no one, for sure.
The impact of a Biden Plus Others government on Washington County may well look like this:
The committee-president strongly supports the Green New Deal and the Paris Energy Accord, which means a heavy-handed anti-energy policy. Expect fracking bans, bans on the gas industry in general, the coal industry, coal and gas-fired power plants and other fossil fuel dependent industry. Employment will suffer. Allied businesses would also be squeezed out. Talk about “high tech, sustainable energy jobs” is all talk.
The committee-president will tear down the southern border wall and allow open immigration and free citizenship. This makes your right to vote worthless since illegal aliens, and everyone else, can vote. Immigrants will take your jobs and depress wages. They will fill schools with non-English speaking children. They will overwhelm social services.
Next on the committee-president list is elimination of the Electoral College. Together with all of the above, that will ensure corrupt far left Democratic rule until the United States becomes a fourth world nation.
Defunding police departments is a popular theme with the Marxist masses and the committee. That will arrive in Pittsburgh sooner rather than later under a committee-presidency. Why? Think Mayor Bill is any smarter than the Democrat mayors of the other big cities being burned down by riots as we speak? It won’t take long for the mobs to move to Washington County. They love BLM, antifa and all the rest.
I would suggest that all Washington & Jefferson College alumni go to your campus and take a couple pictures of those lovely statues while they are still there. The Biden committee-presidency supports antifa, and those statues will be red meat for that group. Without police, who will stop them? Erasing America’s history is important to the wokies.
The Second Amendment is also squarely in the committee-president’s sights. It already is but the attacks will become merciless. New schemes to control guns and ammo will be hatched on a regular basis because guns in the hands of law-abiding Washington County citizens stand in the way of the leftist agenda.
Then there will be tax increases – bet your boots on that. Income tax increases, corporate tax increases, capital gains taxes, stock transfer taxes, death taxes, you name it, Joe and the committee want it.
OK, maybe you don’t like the president’s tweets, but does anyone see anything in what Biden and his controllers are offering that will make Washington County better for its residents? It all sounds like a pretty lousy deal to me.
It sure looks like Trump wins this one hands down.
Dave Ball is vice chairman of the Republican Party of Washington County and a Peters Township councilman.