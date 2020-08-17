This election season has seen the rancor between those who take their politics seriously escalate to an all-time high. Fueled by social media and a nation of voters shut in by the pandemic, emotions and cognitive biases encourage voters to only give credence to opinions that confirm their long-established beliefs. Moreover, many partisan political observers see the upcoming presidential election as an “all or nothing” event, leaving no opportunity to consider proposals of the “others.”
At the risk of being ridiculed by fellow Democrats and hostile Republicans alike, this commentary will explore some issues that could provide post-election common ground for both political parties and their elected officials. With one exception, I have stayed away from the hot button issues that tend to inflame passions and concentrated on fundamental problems brought on by the pandemic and its aftermath.
First, the one position that is likely to get me skewered by Democrats. In the event Joe Biden wins the presidency, it would not be advisable to begin a congressional crusade to investigate Donald Trump and his administration for the alleged criminal acts committed over the past four years. Obama took the correct position in 2008 that investigating the Bush administration for past misdeeds would accomplish little and burn valuable political capital needed to pass comprehensive health care. Similar considerations are valid if Biden wins the presidency.
Second, as a corollary to the first, the 2021 Congress should directly address institutional shortfalls and loopholes that permitted Trump to run roughshod over the intent of the Constitution, to ignore accepted norms in the administration of the government and to violate the rule of law. As a partial list of concerns, new legislation is required to shore up transparency and enforcement of the Constitution’s emoluments clause to prevent presidential self-enrichment; to establish limits on executive orders and presidential pardons; to provide protections for appointed inspector generals and non-partisan civil servants; and to mandate the release of tax returns by presidential candidates.
Third, a 9/11 type bipartisan commission, staffed by former elected officials and scientists, ought to be convened to examine the pandemic and how best to prepare for future outbreaks. The United States spent upwards of $6 trillion on its “War on Terror.” There have now been more pandemic deaths on one day than all of those lost to terror since 9/11. Moreover, the pandemic is a wake-up call to begin preparing for a wide range of other transnational threats, including global warming.
Fourth, one of the first orders of congressional business in 2021 ought to be a long-needed infrastructure bill designed to spur job growth decimated by the pandemic. Roads, bridges, the energy grid, public transit and broadband all require extensive repair, maintenance and replacement. Infrastructure is a bipartisan issue and a negotiated package is well within reach.
Fifth, as a step toward reconciling the nation, a tribute/memorial is a top priority to honor those who lost their lives and those essential workers who served so bravely during the pandemic. Along with medical personnel, this endeavor would highlight law enforcement officers and low-income workers who are often people of color, all of whom were called upon in large numbers to answer the bell. These individuals heroically served our communities, nursing homes, public transportation systems and grocery stores during the worst of the lockdown.
Sixth, regulatory barriers to online tools that were relaxed during the pandemic should be made permanent. This would include permitting telemedicine for health care; full or partial tele-learning and online homework for those parents who choose this option in public schools and revisions to higher education for students who seek online innovations to obtain a degree. Legislation should be considered to permit congressional representatives to conduct business virtually from their homes during a national disaster.
Seventh, the pandemic exposed the failure of big pharma and global supply lines to meet the needs of the American public during a crisis. The public sector must take a far more active and direct responsibility for the development and manufacture of critical medicines and materials, at a reasonable cost.
Eighth, both the pandemic and the upcoming election have again revealed China and Russia as global threats to United States security. To meet these challenges the next administration should work to defend and upgrade political, economic and military multilateral international institutions. No international body can work properly without the world’s most powerful nation playing its part.
Lastly, in connection with the call to increase corporate taxes back to pre-Trump levels, I propose a short-term compromise to raise revenue until the economy stabilizes. Any corporation that saw increased profits as a direct result of the pandemic could be assessed at a one-time 50% rate on the increase, for the 2020 tax year. If the government is providing billions to support companies that are failing because of economic collapse, it can certainly seek revenue from those that experienced a windfall.
There will be those who disagree with my priorities and the methods needed to achieve each goal. Democrats will call for a more progressive agenda and Republicans for less spending.
My view is that in order to repair our democratic institutions and to manage the great divide between conservative and progressive ideologies, finding mutual goals in 2021 will be of utmost importance.