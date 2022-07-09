Historically, local politics were by nature a predictable, mundane affair. After all, voters were less concerned about the party affiliation of the local tax collector, recorder of deeds or director of elections. Whatever local political party was in charge, the potholes still needed to be filled, the police and fire departments maintained, taxes collected and polling places made ready for elections. Local citizens who were competent at performing their responsibilities were often elected repeatedly with little fanfare.
Local politics have changed dramatically in the Trump era. Republicans have discovered that “bottom up,” ideological battles, beginning in local elections, may hold the key to their future. First, local voter registration has gained new importance, even in rural areas that vote Republican. There is the realization that every vote is important in a county with a larger Democratic advantage. Second, local Republican officials can provide a fertile inventory of battle-tested right-wing politicians willing to move up the ladder to run for state and perhaps national office. Third, and most important, because elections are administered at the local level, the former president’s “big lie” challenging the election process has added political value to being the party that controls how voting is conducted in local communities.
The injection of extreme conservatives and Trump supporters into local politics is having a profound influence on how local jurisdictions are governed. In many communities (including Washington County) Democrats have been missing in action when it comes to offering a rational alternative to what I will call “local government based on Trumpism.” This commentary will examine this troubling movement in Washington County, an excellent example of what is happening in many other communities.
Less than a decade ago Washington County was solidly Democratic with a tradition that reached back into the 1930s depression. A majority of the local Democratic voters did not consider themselves liberals. However, they were proud of their Democratic Party heritage and favored a local government that was thrifty with public funds and addressed the basic needs of county citizens. Elected Democrats most often shared these beliefs.
Each election cycle two Democratic commissioners were returned to office to serve with one minority Republican. The other county-wide offices were filled with elected Democrats. Over time, these dedicated elected officials became skilled at running county government, hired an efficient staff, and kept taxes low.
Most important of all, these Democratic elected officials knew what the public wanted. A majority fought against tax reassessment because of the cost and taxpayers wishes, even though it was court mandated. Unlike more liberal communities that banned fracking for environmental reasons, oil and gas exploration was encouraged. Local farmers wanted income from leases, and the business community wanted drilling jobs. With the exception of a few bad apples, local government ran smoothly, and the economy exceeded expectations.
Three occurrences brought about a political sea change. First, manufacturing and labor unions favorable to Democrats disappeared in Washington County and white nativism took its place. Second, an influx of Republicans moved into Washington County’s bedroom communities, seeking to escape the higher taxes and liberal bent of Allegheny County. The Democratic voter registration advantage began slipping away. Third, a vocal group of radical conservatives, using Trump-like tactics, viciously and unfairly attacked the manner in which Democrats governed Washington County.
In the last several election cycles, the Democratic apparatus, which had performed well for decades, was torn apart. With the exception of the county court system, Republicans were firmly in control. The majority was now composed of traditional Republicans and a new group of unqualified mischief-makers.
Fortunately, for Washington County, the Republican chairman of the board of commissioners, Diana Irey Vaughn, had long served in county government. Though a staunch conservative, she understood that a county administration needed the support of knowledgeable civil servants. Chairman Irey Vaughn wanted to govern Washington County in a manner similar to the many other Pennsylvania counties with a history of traditional Republican rule.
Following the last local election, the more radical elected Republicans did not accept the premise that public service was the goal of good government. Instead, they sought agitation and retaliation against their detractors. Republicans elected to the normally sedate clerical row offices sought to expand their influence by challenging both the majority Republican board of commissioners and the court system. Within months, there were calls to replace Irey Vaughn and Nick Sherman for not following the Trump playbook. These radicals, ill-equipped for the offices they hold, are inspired by the Trumpian goals of power at any cost.
I have witnessed the harm that occurred in Allegheny County in the 1990s when two irresponsible Republican commissioners gained power and decimated county government. The harm to citizens was substantial and long lasting. It could easily happen here.
It is time for local Democrats to step up and forcefully push back against the Republicans employing Trumpian tactics to get elected. Well-qualified candidates must be recruited for the next election cycle to prevent a meltdown in county government.
If this means joining forces with traditional Republicans who are in a better position to win, so be it. Congressional Democrats have joined forces with Liz Cheney for the limited purpose of defeating the spread of a dangerous threat. Washington County Democrats can do the same.
Gary Stout is a Washington attorney.