Russia’s President Vladimir Putin understands how dangerous Pennsylvania’s natural gas could be to his tyrannical rule: He has devoted his propaganda machine to discrediting it.
According to a 2017 intelligence analysis by the Director of National Intelligence, the following was noted about RT – the Russian government’s English language news station that airs in the United States:
“RT runs anti-fracking programming, highlighting environmental issues and the impacts on public health. This is likely reflective of the Russian Government’s concern about the impact of fracking and US natural gas production on the global energy market and the potential challenges to [Russia’s state energy company] Gazprom’s profitability.”
With the rhetoric from state and national Democratic leaders, and President Joe Biden making Chinese produced energy (mined renewable components) and a radical climate agenda a key part of his State of the Union Address, it is clear that this Russian disinformation has seeped into the policy determinations of America’s left and environmentalists at the highest levels.
However, with the current unprovoked and unnecessary Russian invasion of Ukraine, it is imperative Pennsylvania and national leaders from both parties move past this campaign of disinformation and work to diminish the influence of Russian energy dominance by replacing Russian oil and gas supply with American-made energy.
With energy sales and exports accounting for 40% of Russia’s government financing, dependence by American and European allies on Russian oil and gas is literally continuing to fund the Russian aggression in Ukraine.
Fortunately, Pennsylvania has the resources to lead the United States to once again export freedom by providing energy security at home and abroad.
With natural gas and oil drilling across Pennsylvania, our state has contributed to our country’s ability to be energy independent with Pennsylvania now being the nation’s number two natural gas producer, contributing 20% of the nation’s entire natural gas supply. On top of that, we are the third total exporter of energy to other states.
Unfortunately, Democratic leadership within Pennsylvania and a national Democratic focus on reducing the flow of domestic fossil fuels throughout the United States has destroyed our ability to make ourselves and our democratic allies secure.
Surprisingly, Europe is the largest importer of natural gas, receiving over 40% of its supply from Russia.
As President Biden makes Chinese produced energy a keystone of his State of the Union Address, his administration stood opposed to national Republican efforts to sanction the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that exports cheap Russian gas to Europe.
In addition, his administration canceled the further development of the Keystone XL pipeline that would have led to the greater movement of oil and gas through the United States to markets within the country and overseas.
Domestically, regional leaders in New York and New Jersey have stopped pipeline development in their states that would eliminate reliance in the United States on Russian gas imports.
Right here in Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf has unilaterally put Pennsylvania in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) that would increase the costs of natural gas use and thereby disincentivize its development and deployment.
On top of that, Attorney General Josh Shapiro has engaged in politically motivated prosecutions of energy producers and pipeline companies that further disincentivize the safe and smart development of natural gas.
Fortunately, the answer to our energy production problems and the dependence of regional states and European allies’ dependence on Russian energy exports exists right here in Pennsylvania. Unfortunately, too many policy makers, and universities, have been duped by the Russian misinformation campaign.
While the Republican majority in the Legislature will continue to lead a bipartisan General Assembly in supporting our energy industry, the Wolf and Biden administrations need to get out of the way and support energy policies grounded in reality.
Our bipartisan, reality-based plan is simple: pull out of RGGI, open state game property for non-surface impact natural gas drilling, and place accountability in the bureaucracy and otherwise incentivize the production, transportation and use of natural gas here in Pennsylvania. Additionally, our agenda includes increasing our deployment capabilities to help get Pennsylvania energy to market, both domestically and overseas.
Fantasy environmental policy, some of which funded by the Russians, has for too long hijacked the Democratic Party and Ukraine is now paying the price. If we do not act now, the problem will be on our own doorstep. Lawmakers must say no to misinformation and embrace science and reality to provide for our prosperity and our own security as well as that of our allies.
Rep. Josh Kail represents the 15th District in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives comprising parts of Beaver and Washington counties. He serves on the House Education, Environmental Resources and Energy, Judiciary and Rules committees.