If the word hypocrisy did not exist, there would be no context in which to speak of Democratic behavioral standards.
A few examples. Nationally, Nancy Pelosi, who wants the president’s tax returns, is worth over $100 million and won’t produce hers. Eric Holder, who ran guns to Mexico, lied to Congress about it, was found to be in contempt for that crime but was never prosecuted. Recently Michelle Obama was on TV asking D.C. residents to stay home except for essential health care while Barak Obama was in Virginia playing golf. In Pennsylvania, Gov. Wolf shut down most of the industry in the state but apparently his family cabinet business was life-sustaining and remained open. The governor allowed abortions to continue as life sustaining. Explain that.
All that is just prelude to today’s edition of Democratic hypocrisy that, true to form, the media ignores.
Remember the inquisition of Judge Brett Kavanaugh in September 2018? It was tough for liberals to find anything bad to say to keep him off the bench, but then, amazingly, as these things are want to happen in liberal circles, along came the Washington Post with a “miracle,” someone they just found that no one had ever heard of, who accused Kavanaugh of trying to rape her decades earlier in high school. Christine Blasey Ford became an instant rock star in the left-of-reality universe.
Despite a tale totally lacking in credibility, the media and women’s organizations put on a full court press smearing the honorable Kavanaugh. Thousands upon thousands of articles and broadcast hours tried to legitimize Ford while ignoring exculpatory information. Anyone who supported Kavanaugh became a rape enabler.
Other nefarious characters crawled out of the swamp such as the now infamous Michael Avanatti, who “found” Julie Swetnick, who, if it is possible, had less credibility than Ford. She claimed that Kavanaugh was the leader of a gang that roamed the streets and engaged in serial rape. Appallingly, the Democratic senators on the Judiciary Committee accepted every claim without question and at the end of Swetnick’s testimony demanded the immediate withdrawal of Kavanaugh’s nomination.
It was during the Senate confirmation hearings that Sen. Joe Biden gave aid and comfort to his current accuser. It was during those hearings that Biden insisted that Ford “should be given the benefit of the doubt” and declared that, “for a woman to come forward in the glaring lights of focus, nationally, you’ve got to start off with the presumption that at least the essence of what she’s talking about is real, whether or not she forgets facts.”
OK, senator, so here we are. Tara Reade has a significantly stronger case than Ford. The media and the entire Democratic Party went berserk over Ford’s accusations, virtually demanding that Kavanaugh be tarred and feathered without a trial. The very same media and the very same Democratic Party may well be forced to select you as their candidate for president of the United States and they have said little about Reade’s accusations. She knew you well; Ford did not know Kavanaugh at all. There is strong evidence Reade told multiple people about the alleged assault at the time it occurred. Ford told no one. Reade’s mother even called CNN’s Larry King show to discuss it. The possibility something happened certainly exists and seems much more likely than in the case of Ford. Media silence. Rank hypocrisy.
Feminists have a history of excusing sexual predators – if they are Democrats. That is a contradictory hypocrisy, isn’t it? They excused Jack Kennedy. They excused Ted Kennedy. Lord, did they excuse Bill Clinton. Even noted feminist Hillary Clinton excused him. Gloria Steinem excused Clinton. Tarana Burke, a founder of the #MeToo movement, supports Biden. How far does hypocrisy go?
In fairness, something not accorded to Kavanaugh, Biden has not been proven guilty of anything at this point and probably never will be because the statute of limitations expired long ago. Biden denies and denies more. The more he talks, the more things seem not to fit properly. His interview with Mika Brzezinski recently was a disaster for Biden. He denied the validity of what he said during the Kavanaugh hearings. He refused to allow access to his Senate Library at the University of Delaware, but his operatives have been there; wonder what papers no longer are?
Right now, hypocrisy is killing the Democrats. Joe Biden is toast and they know it. Even Planned Parenthood is beginning to distance itself from him. That is fatal.
People used to joke about Joe Biden being a “hands-on” politician. In today’s world, not even hyper-hypocrisy can excuse that. The vultures are circling.
Dave Ball is vice chairman of the Republican Party of Washington County and a Peters Township councilman.