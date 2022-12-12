Natural gas. It’s been a driving force in our region. A game changer for our county. In fact, Washington County is leading the commonwealth’s natural gas production. The industry has brought jobs and opportunities to our county – revitalizing small towns and communities in the process. And yet, politicians from other regions of the state continue to try and restrict natural gas production in the commonwealth. It’s ironic since these same politicians represent regions that also receive the benefits of natural gas via affordable, reliable energy and impact fee revenues.

