The Washington Branch NAACP wishes to explain its position on events in which unarmed black men and women have died at the hands of police officers.
The goal of the NAACP has always been to ensure a society in which all individuals have equal rights without discrimination based on race. The events in Minneapolis and elsewhere have shown that we, as a society, have fallen far short of this goal. The murder of George Floyd by police is an unspeakable tragedy. While many of our fellow Americans were shocked and horrified by the inhumanity of the police officers responsible for his brutal death, people of color have seen these tragedies unfold in our communities all too often. Sadly, police brutality against the black Americans has been a common occurrence, dating back to the days of slavery. The arrest and charging of the four police officers who killed Mr. Floyd only happened because it was witnessed in broad daylight and graphically captured on video and shown across the screens of our televisions and electronic devices. How many black and brown Americans have been brutalized and murdered at the hands of rogue police officers and never received justice and had their cases swept under the rug? The answer is too many and too often. Black Americans and people of color have had enough. We helped build this country, we fought in wars to defend this country and protect its freedoms, we are entwined in the fabric of this country, and our lives matter!
The unrest that has been occurring across our country is what happens when our communities feel as though nothing is going to be done about racial injustice. The NAACP is calling for federal legislation that would provide detailed procedures and penalties in cases of blatant police brutality against people of color. Choke holds and other barbaric tactics used by police officers must be banned. Better training and stronger accountability must be instituted and monitored. Our leaders must recognize that all people are entitled to the same presumption of innocence and to be treated with dignity and respect regardless of race, color or creed. Racial profiling must end!
Unfortunately, we have a president who continues to fan the flames of bigotry and hatred. We watched in horror as Nazis, KKK members and their followers carrying torches in Charlottesville, Va., were labeled as “good people,” even as videos showed them terrorizing innocent Americans, chanting “Jews will not replace us” and killing Heather Heyer who was peacefully protesting. President Trump went on to characterize the people who were mourning recent police killings of unarmed victims as “thugs.” The hypocrisy is palpable. The family of George Floyd and every civil and human rights organization across the country denounced the destruction of property and violence and acknowledged that it takes away from the message of unity and justice. The president in disgusting and predictable fashion threatened protesters with military force and stated that they would be greeted with “vicious dogs” if they tried to breach a fence protecting the White House. Is this coming from the president or Jim Crow?
Protesters of every race, age, gender and religious background are simply crying out to be heard and to bring attention to their pain and demanding that healing reconciliation and reform become our most urgent national priority. At this crucial turning point of this great experiment called America, there is no longer room for attacks on its people of color. We need empathy, understanding, compassion, leadership and the resolve of every person to eradicate the stains of racism at every level of government and society.
Here in Washington, Pa., we too are angry and saddened by the recent murders of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd. We have been inspired by the voices that have been lifted and the protests that have galvanized our demands for a fairer and more just America for all of its people. We must take action and push forward the energy that our young people demonstrated with the protest and march at our courthouse on June 6. We applaud their efforts and their peaceful protest and understand they will no longer stand by idly and accept the same old tactics used to divide one group of people against the other. This is racism, we see it and we are tired of it.
It must start here in Washington, and we vow to be focused, strategic and measured as we battle these injustices. We cannot lose sight of the fact that what happened in Minneapolis could happen here if we aren’t vigilant. We must protest peacefully and fight politically. We must vote as if our lives depend on it because they do. We must find ways to work with our lawmakers, elected officials and local police while holding them accountable.
A meeting was held last week between NAACP members and city officials including the mayor and police chief. The purpose of the meeting was to determine ways of improving relations between the black community and law enforcement. During the meeting various questions and concerns were presented. These included:
- Does the police department have a use of force policy? Are choke holds and knee holds permitted?
- Are police officers required to wear body cameras? Are cameras on their vehicles?
- What type of training do officers receive on de-escalation techniques? Do officers receive sensitivity training?
- What is the protocol for police car chases in areas where people could be injured?
- Does the department keep a record of disciplining or charging officers accused of misconduct? If so, is it available for review?
- Does Washington have a standing Citizen’s Police Review Board? If not, what accountability structures are in place?
The NAACP plans to meet with these officials on a regular basis. The next meeting is to be held in September. Additional meetings will be scheduled and will include members of the community. Our goal is to build public trust and improve relations between law enforcement and the black community. We acknowledge that this is long overdue but this moment is before us and the future of our community demands that we act.
Andy Goudy is president of the Washington Branch NAACP and submitted this op-ed on behalf of the organization.