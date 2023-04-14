Disgraced former gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano has come out of the woodwork to provide an essay in the Wednesday edition, “Parental Rights Must be Fortified in Pennsylvania,” that is a thinly-veiled effort to force his version of morality on all of us, and it is disingenuous.
OP-ED: Mastriano wants to force his morality on us all
- By Oren Spiegler
-
-
- 0
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Latest News
- Upcoming programs at Frank Sarris Public Library
- Editor's letter: Main Street celebration
- Pirates take 4-game road win streak into matchup with the Cardinals
- West Virginia favorite Dee Jay's opens on Racetrack Road
- Muse Elementary first graders generate curiosity, expand knowledge about environment in "seed scatter" geodes lesson
- Western Area Career and Technology Center programs accepting new students
- Canonsburg updates
Upcoming Events
-
Apr 14
-
Apr 15
-
Apr 17
-
Apr 20
-
Apr 22
-
Apr 23
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.