In June, the Washington County Chamber of Commerce partnered with Catalyst Connection and Digital Bridge to host a roundtable discussion on opportunities for local manufacturers. During that event, we found that the manufacturing innovation, geographic location, and skilled workforce that has shaped the Greater Pittsburgh regional economy for over a century continues to position our region for future success.
Over the past 100 years, our region’s manufacturing sector has laid the foundation for America’s growth. Our industrial firms forged the steel, produced the energy, and moved the materials that helped build our country into the economic powerhouse that it is today. And while many outside observers only focus on the jobs and industries that have left our corner of the state, the fact is we still dominate in these critical sectors.
For instance, Pennsylvania is the second-largest natural gas producer in the country, producing approximately 20% of our nation’s natural gas. If Pennsylvania were its own country, we would be the fourth-largest natural gas-producing nation in the world. In addition to the heating and electricity generation made possible by our state’s vast gas reserves, we have also harnessed our natural resource to develop a petrochemical supply chain that spans across the entire state, from Shell’s cracker facility in Beaver County to the ethane export terminal in Marcus Hook on the banks of the Delaware River.
Low cost, abundant energy has also strengthened the competitiveness of our state’s manufacturing sector, which is one of the many reasons we are still a leader in delivering the crucial products our country and world rely upon. Companies like U.S. Steel are sustainably crafting the next generation of American-made products that reinforce our country’s infrastructure and critical industries. Locally, ATI Specialty Rolled Products in Canton Township produces components for the aerospace, pipeline, and defense industries. Washington County companies, such as Perryman, IGS Industries, Precision Marshal Steel, All-Clad Metalcrafters, RETAL, Tech Met, AUMA Actuators, AccuTrex Products, Pennsylvania Transformer Technology, Komatsu, Langeloth Metallurgical and others, are leading our region by producing goods more efficiently and helping our country’s manufacturing sector remain a global leader in environmental stewardship.
Manufacturing’s prevalence in our region has helped us develop a skilled workforce and work ethic that are recognized across the world. To ensure that our workforce keeps pace with our local industries and the growth of technology in manufacturing, area companies, labor organizations, and high schools are collaborating to give students the tools they need to have successful careers in the trades and manufacturing. For example, each year Peters Township High School hosts the South Hills Trade and Technical Fair, which brings together students, educators, and employers to explore opportunities in the trades, technical schools, and other postsecondary options.
Nurturing our robust, homegrown workforce is an indispensable aspect for our continued success, and we need to continue expanding our workforce development programs, especially by informing young students about manufacturing careers close to home.
Manufacturing is a core industry in the Southwestern Pennsylvania economy. By fostering our state’s manufacturing industry and expanding our skilled workforce, we are empowering our region to thrive for the next hundred years.
Jeff Kotula is the President of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce.
