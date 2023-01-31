Over the past few COVID years, we have been regularly showered with bad news while also being inundated with negativity from those who benefit from our divisions. Let’s put this into perspective, however; it’s nothing new.
In fact, according to an article by Derek Thompson in The Atlantic, it was nearly 10,000 years ago in Mesopotamia, India and Northern Africa, when a virulent virus began. This disease, smallpox, a zoonotic disease transmitted via fungi, bacteria, virus or other means, started at about the time humans learned to domesticate animals and farming was coming into fashion.
Remember, that pandemic hit before either our current or former presidents were born. Smallpox was here prior to when the late Rush Limbaugh, Alex Jones, or even Rick Wilson came on the scene to fill us with fear, hatred, anxiety or conspiracy theories.
These zoonotic diseases, however, represent only one more of life’s risks that most probably will continue to plague us as humans as long as we live on this planet. But this article is not about creating more fear or apprehension, it’s about coping with another reality we usually try to ignore.
I’m reminded of an experience that I had about 25 years ago, where the hospital where I worked was solicited to participate in a health fair that was slated to be held at a convention center about 60 minutes away. This event was being billed as an all-inclusive, extremely elaborate affair that would include all the regions’ hospitals which, at the time, numbered about 15. Of course, as the VP in charge of “getting our name out,” I made the decision that we should be a participant.
We paid the registration fee, and several weeks later, we packed up our PR display and drove to the conference. Because it was not a small venue, we had to find our designated location, set up our exhibit, and wait for the thousands of people to enter the building where we would be giving them pens that looked like hypodermic needles, and refrigerator magnets with our hospital’s vital contact information. We staffed the booth with several employees from various departments who did community outreach-type prevention work, and I went for a coffee.
When I returned, I saw a line of people waiting at what appeared to be our booth. Because this was a regional event and there were so many hospitals involved, it seemed not only improbable but almost impossible that our line was so long. I began to fantasize that I was a marketing genius.
When I got closer to our booth, however, what I saw was that this long line was not waiting to access our exhibit. It was, in fact, dozens of people who were waiting in line for the booth beside us. Their exhibit was from a graveyard. That’s right. It was a booth for a cemetery at a health and wellness fair, and they were giving out T-shirts. On the front of each T-shirt it said, “Eat Right. Exercise. Take Care of Yourself” and at the very bottom of the shirt, it said, “And you’re still gonna die.”
Here’s the bottom line: We’re all on the same journey. We just get off at different stops. Try to enjoy every minute of every day. Surround yourself with people who make you happy, people who make you laugh and smile. Make sure you look for the good in everyone. Dedicate yourself to paying attention to the little things. My friend Dr. Lee Lipsenthal spent his last few months of life writing a book, “Enjoy Every Sandwich.”
Unless your religion is based on reincarnation, this is most probably the only time we are here. Stop focusing on negativity. Don’t get sucked in by those who spread hatred and focus on creating fear or fomenting anger. Life is short, and, well . . . you know.
Nick Jacobs of Windber is a health-care consultant and author of two books.
