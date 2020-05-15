Washington County businesses and residents should be proud. After weeks of committing to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s stay-at-home guidelines, practicing social distancing and utilizing masks and other personal safety protection to prevent COVID-19’s spread, our dedication has paid off with the governor’s recent announcement that Washington County has moved to the “yellow” phase of reopening our economy. In this next phase, stay-at-home orders will be lifted in favor of mitigation. Businesses may reopen, but teleworking is still encouraged when possible and those with in-person operations must continue to follow the Department of Health’s safety and cleaning protocols. In-person retail will be allowed, but curbside pickup or delivery will be preferred, when possible, and restaurants/bars will continue to be available for take-out or delivery only. The “yellow” phase also allows for gatherings no larger than 25 people.
We must remember that these efforts to slow the virus came at a significant economic and social cost. That price tag is on every closed small business, every unemployed worker, and every person whose future is now a little less certain. This cost is also borne by our local high school and college seniors who are missing an important time in their lives, the countless local festivals and events that have been canceled as well as the long hours and tremendous service of our front line and health-care workers. The costs of going to “yellow” have been substantial, and we must make every effort to ensure that we do not pay a higher price to get to the next step by lessening our efforts.
For Washington County to continue to improve and move to the “green” phase, we must recommit to the same principles that made us successful thus far. We reached the “yellow” phase by following the guidelines of public health experts and working together as a county and business community. But now is not the time for us to let our guard down. As we begin to go out more often and move around our communities and businesses in greater numbers, we must still be mindful of social distancing and encourage our families, neighbors and businesses to remain in compliance with public health guidelines and, above all, stay healthy. Although the past few months have been painful for our community and economy, it has also been inspiring to see our businesses and residents work together – while staying apart – to help mitigate the spread of this virus and protect our hospitals and front line health-care workers.
Now we take the next step together. Washington County’s businesses are eager to reopen and keep their customers and employees safe. Please thank them by giving them your business. Our residents are ready to work and want to keep the public and their co-workers protected. Please offer them your support. And our citizens are looking forward to engaging in the community with social distancing protections in place. Let us continue to build upon the success we have already achieved as a county and get back to business, safely.
Jeff Kotula is president of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce.