“A country is the sense of fellowship, which binds together all the citizens of that territory.”
– Giuseppe Mazzini
Following a trip to Italy, the celebration of my father-in-law’s 100th birthday and the midterm elections, my thoughts have focused on the importance of fellowship and reconciliation. Fellowship is defined as a community of interest, activity, feeling or experience. It entails the quality of being sociable toward others. Reconciliation is defined as the restoration of friendly relations. When viewed in a political setting, both terms sharply contrast with our present state of engrained tribalism.
Fellowship and reconciliation are established tools for improving social relationships with others. With the holidays approaching and COVID on the wane, Americans will be engaging each other within the larger context of a perilous and bleak world. Rather than anger, fatalism and increasing violence, there is an opportunity to reset the parameters of social interaction. Moving toward fellowship and reconciliation will increase our tolerance of others and place the focus on understanding others rather than being right.
My approach in addressing fellowship and reconciliation will be to discuss several personal encounters. I believe both of these positive ideas were covered up by the social isolation of the pandemic and by misinformation. As a result, there has been the tendency for people to favor information that confirms their personal beliefs, without investigation. If encouraged, human nature is just as likely to favor a return to fellowship and reconciliation.
The Battle of Monte Cassino. My recent trip to Italy included a visit to the historic Benedictine Monastery on the towering hill of Monte Cassino. The monastery was the parent house of Western monasticism and a valuable center of the arts and of learning.
During World War II, the steep hill was located in a strategic position, defended by the Germans. Despite an agreement not to destroy the ancient buildings with their valuable artwork, carpet-bombing by the Allies decimated the monastery. Following four attempts to take the high ground, losses for the Allied forces numbered 105,000, and the Germans suffered 80,000 casualties.
After the war, the abbey was rebuilt as a symbol of peace, following an international appeal. Contributions were received from all nations that fought in the battle. New stained-glass windows were designed to honor each nation that lost combatants, including one non-Christian window dedicated to Jewish Allied soldiers. The word “PAX,” inscribed over the main gate, is a reminder that in war “all is lost, in peace, all is gained.”
It is impossible to walk above the clouds of Monte Cassino and not feel the power of fellowship and reconciliation that exists in the face of so much death and destruction. Surely, even the extremes in the American political system can focus on the democratic nation we all want without encouraging the violence that took place on this Italian hilltop.
The American Cemetery in Florence. We visited the American WWII Cemetery and Memorial in Florence, Italy. While much smaller than Normandy, it is a moving tribute. Between the two entrance buildings, a bridge leads to the burial area where the headstones of 4,392 of our military dead are arrayed in symmetrical curved rows upon the hillside. Simple crosses next to those with the Star of David mark the graves. Solders from South Dakota are buried next to comrades from New York, Georgia natives next to those from California.
The feeling of fellowship, of diverse Americans giving their all for a shared purpose to save democracy, is overwhelming. At the next contentious holiday gathering, consider these soldiers before expressing what you oppose and before condemning the positions of others. Take time to listen rather than post angry missives on the internet.
A family spiritual discussion. As we celebrate my father-In-law’s 100th birthday, I often recall a family gathering at my home when he was in his 80s. Before dinner one evening, this evangelical pastor sat down with my Catholic cousin, my Hindu sister-in law and my agnostic self to discuss all things spiritual.
The ideas put forward by each of us found common ground with which we could all agree. I often wish the conversation were recorded. The experience taught me that religious beliefs and political orientation do not need to be all or nothing propositions. Rather than defend individual religions or philosophies, our discussion went deeper into how spirituality could make our lives better. Each of us was rewarded with new ways of looking at the world.
The midterm elections. Lastly, the recent elections and their aftermath deserve attention when discussing the possibilities for fellowship and reconciliation. Only weeks ago, the outlook was grim. Trust in national institutions, including our voting system, was at rock bottom. Populist nativism and extreme progressive views dominated the national mood.
The midterm elections have produced some sorely needed fresh air. According to voter polling, 60% of Americans believe that the MAGA movement was threatening America’s democratic foundations. Practical, moderate candidates were elected to office from both political parties. The electorate has shifted from favoring media-attention-grabbers to those who want to get stuff done. In the words of columnist, David Brooks: “The fever is breaking.”
To move forward we must all learn to think for ourselves. We must pursue civility and promote good citizenship. We must take part in civic activities that benefit everyone and celebrate elections. Only then will fellowship and reconciliation return to referee our inevitable disagreements.
Gary Stout is a Washington attorney.
