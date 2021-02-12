Note: In honor of Abraham Lincoln’s 212th birthday today, I offer a look at the life of the 16th president of the United States. I began doing Lincoln impersonations while teaching at Mt. Lebanon High School beginning in 2001. I have also presented Mr. Lincoln at senior citizen centers, churches and even with the Union reenactors in Waynesburg.
Abraham Lincoln has been my hero since my parents took me to Gettysburg when I was a small boy. I am sure you know much about our 16th president, but there are many things you may be surprised to learn.
Lincoln was born on February 12, 1809, in a log cabin in Kentucky to Nancy and Thomas Lincoln. He was named after his grandfather, who was killed by Indians while clearing farmland in Kentucky. His mother died of milk sickness when he was 9.
His father remarried quickly to Sarah Bush, a widow with three children. She and Abe became very close because she brought books and learning to the family. His father had little time for education. He would beat Abraham when he would catch him reading when he was to be doing chores. His father would also “rent” Abe out to neighboring farms to work, and his father kept the money.
Abe had about one year of formal schooling. This was because his father never wanted to live where other folks were living. As a result Abe never lived near any schools. But his stepmother taught him to read and write. Early on one of his favorite books was the Bible. In the future, these memories would assist him in his political writing. His most famous speeches, “House Divided” and the “Gettysburg Address,” were written with biblical stories in mind. Abe believed in Jesus but he never formally belonged to any church or denomination.
When asked about the Bible, Abe said: “In regard to this great book, I have to say, it is the best gift God has given to man. All the good the Savior gave to the world was communicated through this book.”
Lincoln would tell his good friend Joshua Speed: “Speed, take all this book upon reason that you can and the balance on faith, and you will live and die a better person.”
Speed owned a general store in Springfield, Ill. In 1837, Lincoln moved to Springfield, stopped at Speed’s store and asked what it would cost to set up a bedstead. Lincoln could not afford the $17 needed. Speed offered to let Lincoln stay with him, but there was only one bed, and they would have to share it. Lincoln went upstairs to look at the room, came back down and exclaimed: “I am all moved in.” Speed would be one of Lincoln’s closest friends for life.
A quick chronological look at his adult life:
In 1831 he moved to New Salem, Ill. In the early 1830s, he would fail in two businesses.
In 1832, he was defeated in his first run for the Illinois state Legislature, but was elected in 1834.
In 1835, typhoid hit New Salem and Lincoln’s sweetheart, Ann Rutledge, died at the age of 22. Lincoln sank into a deep depression. In 1836, he had a nervous breakdown, but that same year was reelected to the Legislature and received his law license.
In 1837, he moved to Springfield. In 1838, he was nominated but defeated for Speaker of the Illinois House. In 1840, he was reelected to the Legislature.
In 1841, he became engaged to Mary Todd, but at that last minute, Lincoln got cold feet and called off the wedding. Todd’s family was furious over the insult. But Mary waited, telling her closest friends, “I will marry him because someday he will become the president of the United States.”
In 1842, Lincoln and Mary Todd wed, and in 1843, their first son, Robert was born. Robert will be their only child to live to adulthood.
In 1846, son Edwin is born, and Lincoln is elected to the U.S. House of Representatives but failed to gain his party’s nomination for a second term.
In 1849, Lincoln received a patent for a device for freeing ships that had run aground in shallow water, becoming the only president to receive a patent. He also turned down an appointment to be governor of the Oregon Territory.
In 1850, son Edwin died at the age of 3 from pulmonary tuberculosis. That same year, son William was born.
In 1851, Lincoln’s father died. He does not attend the funeral.
In 1853, son Tad was born, and in 1854, Lincoln was defeated in a run for U.S. Senate.
In 1856, Lincoln was defeated for nomination for U.S. vice president, and two years later again defeated in his bid for a Senate seat.
In 1860, with 39.8% of the popular vote, Lincoln was elected the 16th president of the United States. By the time of his inauguration in March, 11 states had already seceded from the Union.
In 1862, son William died at age 11 from typhoid.
In July 1863, the battle of Gettysburg took place, and on Nov. 19, 1864, Lincoln delivered the Gettysburg Address.
In 1864, Lincoln was reelected president.
On April 9, 1865, Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered at Appomattox Courthouse, Va. Capt. Robert Lincoln, aide to Gen. Ulysses S. Grant, was at the surrender and would ride to the White House to brief his father on the surrender.
On the evening of April 16, 1865, President Lincoln left the White House to go to the theater. His bodyguard, William Crook, insisted on accompanying them, but Lincoln told Crooks the war was over and he should get some rest. Later that night Lincoln was shot by John Wilkes Booth in Ford’s Theater in Washington, D.C., becoming the first assassinated president.
We complain today of our divided government and the polarization that has taken place. But stop and imagine what the debate over slavery must have sounded like before the Civil War. Of course there were no television networks nor social media, but somehow people understood the arguments of the day.
Today we complain about the expansion and cost of government, but the federal government grew larger under Lincoln than any other president, with the exception of President Roosevelt during World War II.
Borrowing a phrase from the Gettysburg Address, it seems altogether “fitting and proper” that we should take a moment to ponder the failures and successes of Abraham Lincoln, the likes of which this country has not seen in generations, but, which is so desperately needed at this time.
Gary L. Ford is a resident of Washington.