In the past year my family has had COVID-19, the flu, strep throat, ear infections and many colds. This was even after we had our recommended flu and COVID-19 vaccines. When I mentioned this fact, my doctor kindly reminded me that my flu vaccine was why I was sitting in her office and not at the hospital. Our vaccines helped see us through without complication even if they didn’t help prevent infection completely. I am writing this now with a box of tissues nearby thanks to my current cold. My son’s elementary school has definitely been ground zero for illnesses that keep sneaking into our home.

