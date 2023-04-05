It was easy to read between the lines when Donald Trump told us that if he were to be indicted for any of his multiple alleged crimes, “the country would not stand for it” and that it could cause “death and destruction.”
What he is not specifically saying is the following: “I told you when I was your leader that I can do anything I want as president. I have proven that I can do anything I want at any point in my long life. No one can touch me! By having indicted me, the racist animal, the so-called District Attorney Alvin Bragg is likely to bring about the death and destruction of which I spoke just as we saw on Jan. 6, 2021, when my beloved followers, the true patriots of our country, came to my defense, answering my call to disrupt the certification of the Electoral College ballots by attempting to overthrow the elected government and reinstall me as president.
Just as I watched with glee for more than three hours as the Capitol was desecrated by my mob and the law enforcement officers who had the audacity to try to protect the building and the people within it were pummeled, so too would I look on with pride as my very special people took up arms to make it clear that I am above the law.
Anyone who thinks that they can charge me with a crime and get away with it is likely to receive death threats as a direct result of what I have said, and that is a good thing. It reinforces the lengths to which my disciples will go in service to me, your favorite president of all time and The Chosen One, and it will serve to intimidate anyone who believes that I can be held accountable. Laws and adherence to the Constitution are for the little people, not me.
I previously told a group of my beloved white supremacist supporters to stand back and stand by. I am calling upon them to now come forward: to activate so as to protect what is most important: me and my fragile ego.
Just as the events of Jan. 6, 2021, were the responsibility of Mike Pence for refusing to do what I wanted, the death and destruction that is likely to follow my indictment would be the fault of the vicious monsters and low-life scum who thought that any mere law could enable me to be successfully charged with a crime.
It would be a shame for anyone to get hurt or killed. The only way to avoid it is for me to be rendered immune from prosecution for anything. I am not only above the law. I am the law!”
Oren Spiegler is a Peters Township resident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.