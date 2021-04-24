It is never out of bounds to ask the question, what is the role of government in American society? With political and social institutions no longer functioning properly, the question now becomes an imperative.
The time honored conservative-liberal divide on the role of government is fondly remembered by the last generation of more moderate elected officials. Conservatives traditionally wanted a government with a smaller footprint that gave market forces and individual liberties as much free rein as possible. Liberals, on the other hand, viewed government as the vehicle to regulate markets and individual excesses to guarantee more equality in society. When the American experiment was working properly, the pendulum of our two-party system moved back and forth between these dual principles, usually with a degree of bipartisan compromise and no clear winner.
The ideological battles of the past few decades have dramatically changed the classical conservative-liberal conflict into something very different. Size and intervention of government have taken a back seat to tribalism, a term best defined as the tendency to connect one’s identity to one’s politics.
These hardened ethnic and ideological identities attached to our two political parties obscure the traditional views toward government. For example, a Republican Trump supporter may insist on less government involvement on issues like health insurance, public health protections, the minimum wage and gun control while seeking more governmental regulation of immigrants, women’s reproductive rights, LBGTQA+ rights, access to voting and public school curriculum.
The culture wars, religion and race now matter more than the size of government in setting positions within our tribal politics. The tribes do not just disagree on policy and politics – they see the other as alien, immoral, a threat. Profound polarization (members of Congress refuse to speak to members of the other party) has made it impossible to pass legislation important to the country. Not even a global pandemic has subdued the mean- spirited nature of our sectarian political system.
The question now becomes, what is the role of government when democratic institutions are unable to achieve their stated purpose of deliberating over policy choices and passing legislation for the betterment of its citizens? The logical answer is to take a pause from unproductive lawmaking and work tirelessly to overcome the impenetrable conflict that stands in the way.
There is no evidence that sectarian tribalism will disappear on its own. Democrats are deluding themselves if they think that reversing the directives of the Trump administration or doing away with the Senate filibuster will usher in a new political age to match the FDR “New Deal” or the LBJ “Great Society.” The next election could easily erase all of their efforts.
A short essay that appeared in a recent print addition of Foreign Affairs focuses on ways in which America could defeat tribalism (“How to Overcome Tribalism,” Rueben E. Brigety II, Foreign Affairs, March/April 2021). Brigety, an academic and former U.S. ambassador to the African Union, has studied how other modern societies have lessened their destructive factional divides. He concludes that the central benchmark is “whether citizens of diverse backgrounds can use reason and argument to transcend foundational identities and work together toward a common good.”
Political will and leadership are important. Brigety points to South Africa and Northern Ireland to support his thesis. In the first example, Nelson Mandela and then-president of the South African apartheid party, F.W. de Klerk, worked together toward the nonviolent goal of dismantling apartheid. In the second case, Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams and the Unionist Davis Trimble bridged a century of violent differences to bring a negotiated peace to Northern Ireland. Similar victories against tribalism have been won in Africa by dedicated leadership.
Civic engagement must play an important role in defeating tribalism. I have previously discussed a detailed report on how to repair democracy in America, published by the American Academy of Arts & Sciences, as an important baseline tool in overcoming tribalism (Observer-Reporter, Dec. 23, 2020). Brigety points to another organization, the national Millions of Conversations civic campaign, which seeks to foster open dialogue across party lines and social divisions. Other efforts in communities across the country sponsored by houses of worship, local community groups and local governments are needed to fight back against tribalism.
The Brigety essay identifies three specific policies that would have a profound effect on dismantling American tribalism. First, “a full accounting of the country’s racial history coupled with focused attention on socioeconomic inequalities that affect communities of color could help move the United States’ political culture beyond ... identity tied to race.” Second, “the most important constitutional reform for addressing the challenge of political tribalism is ending partisan gerrymandering.” Third, “President Biden must take the lead and convene a national summit on tribalism to examine the issue, explore its threat to U.S. governance and security and propose recommendations to address it.”
Ultimately, citizens must look up from their digital screens and find ways to interact with “others” from distinct backgrounds and perspectives. The goal is not to eliminate differences or to end rational conflict, but to learn how to effectively govern despite them. Brigety ends his essay with the stimulating thought: “A country that reveres its freedom and insists on its exceptionalism should also meet the standards of governance it sets for itself.”
Gary Stout is a Washington attorney.