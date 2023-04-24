Gary Stout, a Washington attorney and ardent Democrat, has been using his column in the Observer-Reporter to explain Republicans to his readers, rather like some tourist visiting Paris for the first time and explaining France to the French.
So, let me clear a few things up and cover some of the points Stout overlooked, disregarded, or just plain didn’t know.
The nine candidates for Washington County commissioner – three Democrats and six Republicans – can be easily divided into three categories: qualified; possessed of certain skills or experience; and capable of winning the general election in November.
Since Stout seems to have forgotten the Democratic side of the race, let us begin this commentary there:
Larry Maggi: Maggi has been a Washington County commissioner for 20 years and exemplifies why term limits are a great idea. He pushed for the county to buy the decrepit Caldwell Building at a waste of $400,000 taxpayer dollars. He also pushed the ill-considered home rule charter and voted for the most recent county tax increase. He’s been there 20 years and still hasn’t come up with a workable vision for the county.
Cindy Fisher: Maggi, who says he is in favor of the energy industry, picked notoriously anti-gas Cindy Fisher, a Cecil Township supervisor, as his running mate. You can’t pose as the party of the working people by opposing their jobs. Enough said.
Randy Barli: Every campaign needs comic relief. Barli, a perennial candidate, has finished dead last every time he has run. We can give him points for consistency.
On the Republican side:
Nick Sherman: Commissioner Sherman has grown considerably during his term, with an impressive list of accomplishments. He filed a multi-county lawsuit against Gov. Tom Wolf to end lockdowns and mandates due to COVID-19. He reinstated Second Amendment rights to allow firearms to be carried in county parks. He created an integrated Department of Human Services, resulting in cost savings of $1 million a year. He fought to defeat the misguided home rule charter ballot question. There were no tax increases in his term. He privatized senior citizens’ meals, improving quality and reducing costs. He adopted a fleet management system for county vehicles, resulting is significant savings for taxpayers. He advanced a new 911 radio communications system to ensure the integrity of emergency calls. He has supported economic development projects that have resulted in new jobs and investment in our communities. He approved the small business and nonprofit grant program, providing $7.5 million of Federal CARES Act funds for financial assistance during pandemic hardship.
Electra Janis: A first-time candidate, Electra Janis is a young woman in a hurry to get things done. That sort of energy matters. While this is her first run, Janis is no stranger to working her way in government. She spent four years as district director in the state House and been a crucial behind-the-scenes connection for projects involving state and county government. It’s no surprise that state Sen. Camera Bartolotta has endorsed her. Janis is university-educated, with a master’s degree, and has a keen understanding of the often confusing maze of human services, one of the county’s largest outlays. She has pledged to increase the number of crisis counselors, will work to expand our parks, and is committed to increasing business relocation tax credits to increase employment. This last pledge makes considerable sense. In a decade when Allegheny County lost net jobs, Washington County has increased them. Janis will know how to keep that momentum going.
Ashley Duff and Bruce Bandel: Duff and Bandel are running as a team and seem indistinguishable if only because they use the same culture-wars rhetoric in seeking an office where it doesn’t apply. Duff brings neither formal education nor managerial skills to the table. She is best known for attempting to dominate the discussion periods of commissioners meetings. She has been involved in several petition drives that have produced no results. Bandel is a graduate of Washington & Jefferson College who owns a small private airport. Neither has any experience relevant to running Washington County.
Sonia Stopperich Sulc: Sulc is a nurse at Canonsburg Hospital who has been involved in politics for years. She’s a former North Strabane Township supervisor and ran for nomination as state representative in 2014. She is a Republican state committee member. Her platform is to hold the line on taxes, support growth in industry, support public safety and to continue infrastructure improvements.
Kevin Redford: Redford is a small-business owner who has never held public office. He and his family have been involved in the county for many years. Redford says he would grow the economy and support small businesses as well as the energy industry. He is especially interested in supporting first responders.
Evaluations:
Democrats
Larry Maggi: Qualified, wrong vision for the county
Cindy Fisher: Wrong vision
Randy Barli: Unqualified, lack of skills and experience, can’t win in a general election
Republicans
Nick Sherman: Qualified
Electra Janis: Qualified
Ashley Duff: Unqualified, lack of skills and experience, wrong vision, can’t win in a general election
Bruce Bandel: Unqualified, lack of skills and experience, wrong vision, can’t win in a general election
Sonia Stopperich Sulc: Can’t win in a general election
Kevin Redford: No skills. No experience. No chance in November.
David Ball is the former chairman of the Washington County Republican Party.
