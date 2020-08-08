Many watchwords highlight the divide between our political tribes as the 2020 election approaches. Over the past several weeks, “good trouble,” as proclaimed by the late Congressman John Lewis to describe nonviolent protest against authority in the face of inequality, has become a popular phrase. It has been invoked to support the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement and rallies protesting the murder of George Floyd.
On the other side of the divide, “dangerous outsiders” has become a rallying cry of the president and his supporters. The term is used to convince voters that out-of-town lawless anarchists and violent agitators are appearing at local, peaceful demonstrations in an attempt to destroy democracy in America. This commentary will provide some context for “good trouble” and “dangerous outsiders” in past history and current events.
This year celebrates the centennial anniversary of women’s constitutional right to vote. The battle for women’s suffrage was long and arduous. When Susan B. Anthony was arrested, tried and convicted for illegally voting in the national election of 1872, she addressed the jury: “You have trampled underfoot every vital principle of our government. My natural rights, my civil rights, my political rights, my judicial rights, are all alike ignored.” Anthony’s “good trouble” led to years of women’s activism before the 19th Amendment was assured.
Martin Luther King Jr. took inspiration from Gandhi, drawing heavily on his principles of nonviolence in developing his own techniques to jumpstart social change. King’s “good trouble” throughout the South saw him and many of his supporters beaten and jailed. The result was America’s second reconstruction when President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the 1964 Civil Rights Act dismantling official segregation; the Voting Rights Act of 1965 prohibiting racist voting laws; and the 1968 Civil Rights Act ending discrimination in housing sales. Johnson also appointed Thurgood Marshall as the first African American on the Supreme Court.
More recently, in regard to the BLM movement, Congressman Lewis in one of his final speeches urged young Americans to “Get into good trouble, necessary trouble, and help redeem the soul of America.” He was amazed, as were many first generation civil rights leaders, that BLM had grown from a twitter hashtag in 2013 into a worldwide decentralized organization. In addition, on June 6 alone, an estimated half-million people joined protests in 550 places in the United States to protest the murder of George Floyd.
While “good trouble” encourages Americans to leave the couch and social media behind, put on a mask, pick up a sign and take a stand for racial justice, something much more sinister is going on with presidential talk of “dangerous outsiders.” Trump and his Republican allies have doubled down on fear by invoking the four horsemen of the political apocalypse: chaos, disorder, domestic terrorism and anarchy. These efforts are designed to keep the red tribe locked down and fearful until it votes to return the president to office.
The invocation of outside agitators into issues of social change has a long and sorry history. Pennsylvania mine owners spread stories that striking coal miners in 1869 were being “led by the nose” by outside exploiters. During reconstruction in the South, the gossip was that but for those “northern mischievous outsiders,” the cordial southern way of life, loved by Black and white people alike, would endure forever. A southern jury concluded that the murder of Emmett Till in 1955 was a hoax dreamed up by northern outsiders to make Mississippi look bad. By 1965, communist infiltrators from the north had become the outside force to worry about as the South was forced to integrate.
The nationwide protests that were ignited by the murder of George Floyd gave the president the ideal opportunity to revive a political campaign centering on “dangerous outsiders.” Early on, there were several days of looting and property damage associated with the protests. Most cities, like Pittsburgh, were able to identify the criminal element and bring them to justice. Extensive FBI investigations disclosed no coordinated plan to cause violence by any outside agitators or organizations.
The past several weeks have centered on the events in Portland, Ore., after Trump sent federal officers to protect the federal courthouse. Neither the mayor of Portland nor the governor of Oregon asked for or wanted federal troops. During the Portland episode, the White House narrative continued to emphasize in a conference call to all 50 governors the use of “dominate force” against “dangerous outsiders.”
It was with great interest that I followed the dispatches of investigative journalist Nicholas Kristof. He reported from Portland for over a week during the height of the Portland disturbances. While Trump and his minions spoke from Washington of a war zone and a city destroyed by an outside mob, Kristof witnessed local protestors trying to protect their city from violent federal intruders. No one was trying to burn down the courthouse, as suggested by the acting director of Homeland Security.
The history of America is filled with examples of how effective it is for those seeking change to endure violence rather than to commit it. Those seeking “good trouble’’ will always win out over violence caused by real or imagined “dangerous outsiders.” This is especially true when the outsiders are federal troops intended to provoke violence in order to draw attention away from the pandemic and a tanking economy.
Gary Stout is a Washington attorney.